It was announced that fashion designer Manish Malhotra will be making his directorial debut with Meena Kumari’s biopic and the late tragedy queen’s character will be essayed by Kriti Sanon. While talking to Koimoi about it, her son Tajdar Amrohi had some explosive things to say. He said, “Some industrywalas have become absolutely bankrupt and thieves. They have no right to barge in and step into my territory and domain.”

He added, “She (Meena Kumari) was my mom and Kamal Amrohi was my dad. Please ask those people to make a movie on their own parents and I’m sure they will not do so, for they were nobody. Anyway, what they will make would be based on all lies. I’ll go by what my lawyer will tell me. He said to wait. Both me and my sister Rushksar will file a suit.”

While speaking to Times of India, he also said, “She (Kriti Sanon) is a good actress but she should avoid the role to keep her reputation intact.”

One of Kumari’s most iconic films is Pakeezah, which came out in 1972. During that time, she was extremely unwell and admitted to the hospital. She passed away at the age of 38 on March 31, 1972. Kumari’s tombstone read- “She ended life with a broken fiddle, with a broken song, with a broken heart, but not a single regret.” Amrohi was, according to his wish, buried next to her grave when he passed away on February 11, 1993.