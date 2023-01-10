Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan has turned a year wiser today and on the occasion of the actor’s 49th birthday, wishes have started to flow in from all quarters. While social media is flooded with innumerable special messages, several industry friends have also made sure to acknowledge his special day. However, Hrithik’s biggest fan in the industry and actor Tiger Shroff was among the first ones to wish his idol. Tiger loves Hrithik so much that it won’t be wrong to say that he literally idolises the superstar. In addition, sharing the screen space with his idol in Aditya Chopra’s War was nothing less than a dream come true moment for Tiger. Therefore, on the occasion of his birthday, Tiger penned his heart out as he shared a montage video from War.

The video is an amalgamation of a few behind scenes from War and some clips recorded in a theatre, while Siddharth Anand’s directorial was being played on the big screen. The video opens by showing Tiger and Hrithik rehearsing the hook step of their much-loved track Jai Jai Shivshankar from War. The next clip in the video shows War premiering on the big screen while fans cheer and hoot to witness both the stars giving their power-packed performances. While sharing the video on his official Instagram account, Tiger penned down a heart-warming note in the caption, which read, “From trying to be like you in my school talent shows to being your co-star in a movie. May you continue to inspire millions of kids who had a dream like me. Happy birthday sir Hrithik Roshan,” and ended with a red heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)



On the other hand, Hrithik’s father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also took to his Instagram account to wish his son. While sharing a stunning picture of them together, Rakesh Roshan wrote, “Duggu Happy Birthday my coolest Sun, keep spreading your warmth & shine always. Blessings & Love,” and ended with a red heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakesh Roshan (@rakesh_roshan9)



Hrithik’s former wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan also dropped a montage video to wish him. The video included several pictures, featuring their two sons Hridaan Roshan, and Hrehaan Roshan, the entire Roshan family, her beau Aly Goni, and Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad. While sharing the video, Sussanne wrote in the caption, “Happiest happy birthday Rye.. the best and the strongest part of your Life awaits you!! God bless you limitlessly. Onwards and more Upwards from here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha. Next, the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which is expected to hit the theatres next year around Republic Day. On the other hand, speculations are making rounds on the internet that Hrithik will also be seen doing a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s hotly anticipated film Pathaan, which will release on 25 January.

