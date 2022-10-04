Actor and musician Maxime Bouttier, who has garnered popularity with Serendipity, Meet Me After Sunset and others, made his big Hollywood debut with George Clooney and Julia Roberts starrer Ticket To Paradise. In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, the handsome hunk opened up about shooting his toughest scene, getting intimidated by Geoge Clooney and more. Excerpts from the interview:

Since the film has garnered great reviews from the audience, what kind of reactions you received from your family members and parents?

Well, they haven’t watched it. We’re watching it today. We’re having the Indonesian Premier today so we’re all pretty much excited. But When they saw the trailer, we had like this group, Zoom meeting with my friends. I said look, this is the trailer, it came out. I don’t want to watch it alone. So, we did like a whole zoom meeting just like reacting to trailer. I recorded it actually. I recorded the whole video, so probably going to release it one day, just to see our reaction. We’re all, just like, I was just like, oh my God, my face, my this, my that. We’re very critical when we see our own faces in movies, but yeah, we were all just excited. Still dumbstruck and still can’t believe it.

About the casting process

Yeah, at that time I was still shooting something. It was also like something very different to me. It was very new and then suddenly my manager just came up to me, he goes like, “hey, there’s an open casting and I was like Oh cool. What is it? And he sends me this link. There was a media link saying that George Clooney and Julia Roberts were like doing a film in Bali about Bali, I was like What! This movie? I said, like, yeah, this movie, they’re doing an open casting. They needed a Balinese guy, I was like hello, let’s try it. And then, I did a self-tape, sent it to LA or London something. And then got a zoom meeting with the director. And then from then on, it was just a lot of those auditions. And then I got it. It was nerve-racking. I was like, oh my god, why can’t believe this is happening. So yeah, it came about with a link to an article about George Clooney and Julia Roberts, doing a movie in Bali.

Since Julia and George are living legends, were you intimidated while sharing screen space with them?

Well, I’ve seen their movies since I was 8 years old, or 9 years old. The first time I saw George Clooney was like, in the Batman movie. And then I saw Ocean’s Eleven, saw George and Julia together and I just loved them both. So, it was a feeling that like oh my god, I’ve seen these two legend iconic actors in front of my face and acting with them too. So, I was very nervous. But they are such cool people, such nice, they’re so welcoming. So, they make you feel at ease so that we are very confident on set so that we can do our job properly. So they are such professionals that they’ll put you in a position where you could just be equals with them.

Your hardest scene in the film

I think it was the market scene. The one that I got mad at George actually. I think that scene. I found it hard to be, I don’t know, I think I was very nervous as well, and lot was happening. I had the lines down to the bone. Like I knew the whole line but I just didn’t know how to attack him. But that’s where George was like, he kind of directed me a little bit like you know, George is a director as well. So, that was my two seconds of glorious moment. George Clooney directing me. I was like, oh my God, he’s telling me how. So he kind of told me, like, look here, you can just cut me. I think that will be the best dynamics. All right. Yeah, that would be good. But I was just so intimidated. I’m like, yeah, I’m just gonna wait until he finishes it, but he was really quick on picking up that. And I was like, oh yeah, I should do that. So, I think that was a pretty intimidating moment for me and I kind of a hard and I was really waiting for that scene because that was also the scene that I did audition on. So I knew that line even before I need those lines even before I got the movie. So so yeah. I was you know when you like to just repeat it in your head over and over and over again, that like when you’re doing it you’re like oh my God, how does it go again? So you just start forgetting it. So, yeah that was pretty complicated one for me.

Fondest memories on the sets

Well, I guess we were having fun because it’s been a while that we haven’t gone out of our own countries at that point like we were all in our lockdowns, we were stopped for like a year. So we were finally out of our countries. I think we were just having this like, oh my God, finally, we’re going to see some new people. And I remember just we were in this island for like two months and that’s where we really bonded with the crew as well. There were a lot of weekends just like hanging out in some field in the island and just like, look at parrots and like kangaroos just like passing by and I was like oh my God, just like a little kangaroo. So, it was the whole thing was so memorable. Yeah, I guess we all kind of needed that escape. The whole thing was just so unforgettable.

Since the film showcases the beautiful aspect by forgetting yourself and taking care of your loved ones. What’s your take on the perfect marriage or institution of marriage?

I think there’s a lot of compromisation to like kind of have a discussion with your partner to have a good foundation in marriage. I mean the aspect of like right place, right time, right circumstance, certainly like that’s the fantasy, that’s the ideal outcome when you find a partner. But I think it’s full of like compromisation, full of discussion to really like handle 34 years of marriage. I mean, my parents, they’re in their 35th year of marriage. So, I kind of observed it and I think it’s a lot of the discussion, like a lot of compromisation. I think a perfect marriage is very ideal. But I think if we discuss about how things would turn out and compromise each other’s needs and wants. I think you could maintain your marriage.

I feel like it’s going to be a lot of discussion in marriage. I mean I’m not married myself so I think it’s a lot of discussions.

