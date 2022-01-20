Matt Reeves' The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, releases in India on 4 March; see new posters
The Batman releases in India on 4 March in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
Warner Bros has released new posters of the upcoming actioner The Batman.
The Batman, a dark, detective-style mystery take on the Caped Crusader which stars Robert Pattinson is directed by Matt Reeves and penned by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.
The new posters feature Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman and in another a close-up of Pattinson’s cowled and masked face.
Reeves had previously mentioned that his version of Batman is inspired by classic noirs like Chinatown and Taxi Driver, and will meet a "very human and very flawed" Bruce Wayne in his second year as Batman, trying to solve a series of crimes.
The movie also stars Paul Dano as Riddler, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, Amber Sienna, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro among others.
Check out the posters here
'THE BATMAN' IN CINEMAS 4 MARCH + NEW POSTERS... #WarnerBros Pictures unveils two new posters of one of the most anticipated films #TheBatman... Starring #RobertPattinson as #Batman, the film arrives on 4 March 2022 in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. pic.twitter.com/TU4jEo8FAG
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2022
The Batman will hit screens on 4 March.
