We all know that Ben Affleck’s film , Air, is a true story based on Nike salesman Sonny Vaccaro’s successful signing of then-rising superstar Michael Jordan. Air is undoubtedly a beautifully crafted film played by brilliant craftsmen. Matt Damon plays Sonny Vaccaro and the film shows how the relentless efforts and perseverance resulted in the biggest collaboration that the sporting industry has ever seen, making Nike the giant of the sports industry that it is today.

There are enough reasons as to why we must watch Air because firstly, it’s an inspiring story of a legendary idea. Air speaks to the generation today who thrive on the fast-paced ideology that one of the most famous shoe brands built almost two decades ago. Not just millennials, but even the GenZ resonate to the film and its inspiring vision to create a revolution, to not stop at anything unless you achieve your vision, and to ‘just do it’.

Going back to the real story behind Air; former Nike executive succeeded enabled Michael Jordan became a superstar and arguably the greatest basketball player in the history of the game. And the Air Jordan, the shoe that gives the film its title, became the best-known and most-coveted sneaker of all time.

But the best part of the film or rather, I would put it the highlight of the film was Viola Davis who simply ruled the screen. One would really enjoy the chat that the film Air shows between Matt Damon and Viola Davis trying to convince her. Exceptionally talented and one of the rare actors being awarded the EGOT, Viola Davis plays the role of Michael Jordan’s mother. Viola Davis nailed her role as the mother with an uncompromising vision who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent.

Now to make it clear to all Jordan lovers, Air is not about the game, but about the business around it and the making of the unparalleled sports brand Nike. Air is a true inspiration for every marketing professional who wants to make a mark in the field. And who wouldn’t want to watch the Oscar winning duo Ben & Matt in action after 25 years.

Air marks the first time Affleck is directing a feature film starring Damon. With a script penned by Alex Convery, AIR directed by Ben Affleck, from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Mandalay Pictures, and the first project from Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, will premiere on 12th May exclusively in India on Prime Video.

