Master first impression: Keerthy Suresh, Sundeep Kishan hail Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi's action thriller

While fans made their way to theatres across India to celebrate Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Master, celebrities like Keerthy Suresh and Sundeep Kishan tweeted about the film.

Master, starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, and Malavika Mohanan, hit theatres across India today. The much-anticipated Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial was easily one of the festival highlights in 2021.

Since it is a huge multi-starrer that has witnessed a theatrical release after a considerable period of time, fans and audiences across the board rose to the occasion to make it a mammoth event.

Gauging from the initial reactions, Master seems to have had a big impact.

Here are the first impressions

Maharashtra: Fans of actor Vijay celebrate outside Carnival Cinemas in Wadala, Mumbai as his film 'Master' releases today. They also distributed hand sanitisers and saplings with posters of 'Master' on the bottles and pots. pic.twitter.com/M0XysSZHOS — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021

Can’t even describe how ecstatic it feels to be back at a theatre after waiting for a whole year, and what’s even better? It’s for #Master Ithu #MasterPongal da! #MasterIsHere pic.twitter.com/YHfCGoQXYg — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) January 12, 2021

It's a #Tsunami at the #BO... #MasterFilm has a FANTABULOUS START... Only goes to prove *yet again*: Give the audience what THEY want to watch and they will never disappoint you... Charm of watching a wellmade entertainer on big screen will never diminish. #Master #MasterPongal pic.twitter.com/2dwgyROAmn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2021

The early morning shows are all jam packed of @actorvijay #Master all over India. It will bring smile & money at Indian BoxOffice. #ThalapathyVijay — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) January 13, 2021

#Master has brought back the joy of watching films on the big screen. A heartfelt thank you to the entire #Master team for waiting holding on and bearing the pain for so long Thank you for bringing this industry much needed hope. This gesture shall never be forgotten by us❤️ — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) January 12, 2021

This is what we've all been waiting for! Wishing @actorvijay sir, @VijaySethuOffl anna, @Dir_Lokesh and the entire team of #Master GREAT success! Can't wait to watch it in theaters, the way its meant to be watched. — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) January 13, 2021

Wishing @actorvijay anna and the entire team of #Master all the best for a grand success.A very important film not only for the team and #Thalapathy fans but also for the entire Tamil Cinema industry.Really glad to see super positive reviews and Record breaking bookings — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) January 13, 2021

Hearty Pongal wishes! Being a person from film fraternity wishing only the best to all the three films releasing this Festival eve! I’m sure this Pongal will be a treat to all tamil cinema lovers!#Master #Eeswaran #Bhoomi pic.twitter.com/LF8Jd0ieh6 — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) January 13, 2021

#Master is a superbly mounted star vehicle that has just the right mix of ingredients to work both as Vijay's film and Lokesh's as well. Mostly engaging despite the slightly over drawn second half. Apart from Thalapathy's effervescent screen presence, this is VJS'S show — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) January 13, 2021

Machi @Dir_Lokesh , Hattrick Sound Satthama Kekka waiting

MaamuJaan @imKBRshanthnu you you will have me chanting your name today , #Master Time #Thalapathy Time ❤️

Morning show Locked @smkoneru ✊#Vizag pic.twitter.com/3IfmhtLqZP — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) January 13, 2021