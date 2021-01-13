Master first impression: Keerthy Suresh, Sundeep Kishan hail Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi's action thriller
While fans made their way to theatres across India to celebrate Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Master, celebrities like Keerthy Suresh and Sundeep Kishan tweeted about the film.
Master, starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, and Malavika Mohanan, hit theatres across India today. The much-anticipated Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial was easily one of the festival highlights in 2021.
Since it is a huge multi-starrer that has witnessed a theatrical release after a considerable period of time, fans and audiences across the board rose to the occasion to make it a mammoth event.
(Also Read: Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah on Vijay's Master and collaborating with director Lokesh Kanagaraj)
Gauging from the initial reactions, Master seems to have had a big impact.
Here are the first impressions
Maharashtra: Fans of actor Vijay celebrate outside Carnival Cinemas in Wadala, Mumbai as his film 'Master' releases today. They also distributed hand sanitisers and saplings with posters of 'Master' on the bottles and pots. pic.twitter.com/M0XysSZHOS
— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021
Can’t even describe how ecstatic it feels to be back at a theatre after waiting for a whole year, and what’s even better? It’s for #Master Ithu #MasterPongal da! #MasterIsHere pic.twitter.com/YHfCGoQXYg — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) January 12, 2021
It's a #Tsunami at the #BO... #MasterFilm has a FANTABULOUS START... Only goes to prove *yet again*: Give the audience what THEY want to watch and they will never disappoint you... Charm of watching a wellmade entertainer on big screen will never diminish. #Master #MasterPongal pic.twitter.com/2dwgyROAmn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2021
The early morning shows are all jam packed of @actorvijay #Master all over India. It will bring smile & money at Indian BoxOffice. #ThalapathyVijay — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) January 13, 2021
Ithu Namma Jilla #Master's Fort !!#MasterInRamCinemas #Master pic.twitter.com/bDvD70wQ6Q — Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) January 12, 2021
#Master has brought back the joy of watching films on the big screen. A heartfelt thank you to the entire #Master team for waiting holding on and bearing the pain for so long Thank you for bringing this industry much needed hope. This gesture shall never be forgotten by us❤️ — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) January 12, 2021
This is what we've all been waiting for! Wishing @actorvijay sir, @VijaySethuOffl anna, @Dir_Lokesh and the entire team of #Master GREAT success! Can't wait to watch it in theaters, the way its meant to be watched. — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) January 13, 2021
Wishing @actorvijay anna and the entire team of #Master all the best for a grand success.A very important film not only for the team and #Thalapathy fans but also for the entire Tamil Cinema industry.Really glad to see super positive reviews and Record breaking bookings — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) January 13, 2021
Hearty Pongal wishes! Being a person from film fraternity wishing only the best to all the three films releasing this Festival eve! I’m sure this Pongal will be a treat to all tamil cinema lovers!#Master #Eeswaran #Bhoomi pic.twitter.com/LF8Jd0ieh6 — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) January 13, 2021
#Master is a superbly mounted star vehicle that has just the right mix of ingredients to work both as Vijay's film and Lokesh's as well. Mostly engaging despite the slightly over drawn second half. Apart from Thalapathy's effervescent screen presence, this is VJS'S show
— Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) January 13, 2021
Machi @Dir_Lokesh , Hattrick Sound Satthama Kekka waiting
MaamuJaan @imKBRshanthnu you you will have me chanting your name today , #Master Time #Thalapathy Time ❤️
Morning show Locked @smkoneru ✊#Vizag pic.twitter.com/3IfmhtLqZP
— Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) January 13, 2021
#Master. Hmm. Many inventively designed mass moments. A clever central thread of two characters hurtling towards one another. Many laugh-out-loud moments. An almost mythical villain. An in-form Anirudh. And yet. It all does not come together to form a consistently good film. — Sudhir Srinivasan (@sudhirsrinivasn) January 13, 2021
Fans celebrate the release of #Master in Mumbai | #Vijay @komalrjpanchal
Follow all the latest updates about #MasterFDFS here: https://t.co/Omxt4U2JPd pic.twitter.com/D5gaLKY8Sq
— Indian Express Entertainment (@ieEntertainment) January 13, 2021
Someone said Family Audience and ladies wont come in this Pandemic .. Tha Ithu Thalapathy padam da #MasterFDFS #MasterFilm #Master @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/CAHjytUuKi — தெறி டுவிட்டர் தளபதி (@Thalapathy_Ntr) January 13, 2021
Massive celebration going now at @RohiniSilverScr . #Master #MasterFilm pic.twitter.com/ZLD5TLp9Pt
— #MASTER (@Master2021Film) January 13, 2021
#Master First day Celebration at Velur Ganesha nd Abhirami Theatre #MasterFilm @Namakkal_OTFC pic.twitter.com/gPdH1wEY8U — ᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ (@Manoj_vj_) January 13, 2021
Full Of Thalapathyism All Over..! 😎❤@RohiniSilverScr #MasterFilm #Master @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/r6OfD9qsOO
— O T F C (@OTFC_Off) January 13, 2021
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala's Kurup to release in 2021, announces new poster
Directed by Sreenath Rajendran, Kurup is based on one of Kerala's notorious fugitives Sukumara Kurup.
Prior to Master's release, Tamil Nadu government allows 100 percent occupancy in cinemas
This new directive comes days after actor Vijay had a meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, where he requested that current COVID-19 protocols be eased.
Vijay's Master clips allegedly leaked online; director Lokesh Kanagaraj urges fans to refrain from sharing
Master, starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan, is scheduled to release in theatres on Pongal.