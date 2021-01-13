Entertainment

Master first impression: Keerthy Suresh, Sundeep Kishan hail Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi's action thriller

While fans made their way to theatres across India to celebrate Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Master, celebrities like Keerthy Suresh and Sundeep Kishan tweeted about the film.

FP Staff January 13, 2021 12:33:15 IST
Still from Master. Image from Twitter

Master, starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, and Malavika Mohanan, hit theatres across India today. The much-anticipated Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial was easily one of the festival highlights in 2021.

Since it is a huge multi-starrer that has witnessed a theatrical release after a considerable period of time, fans and audiences across the board rose to the occasion to make it a mammoth event.

(Also Read: Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah on Vijay's Master and collaborating with director Lokesh Kanagaraj)

Gauging from the initial reactions, Master seems to have had a big impact.

Here are the first impressions

 

