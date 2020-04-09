You are here:

Masakali 2.0: AR Rahman takes a dig at rehash of his Delhi-6 song; Prasoon Joshi criticises T-Series

AR Rahman’s composition 'Masakali' from the 2009 film Delhi-6 was well-received by fans and critics alike. The song has now seen a new version that stars Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra.

In a cryptic tweet, the Oscar-winning music maestro wrote, “Enjoy the original version of Masakali.” Rahman, however, didn’t mention 'Masakali 2.0' in his tweet.

He posted a link of the original song and wrote, “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations.”

“A team of a director, a composer and a lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew,” Rahman added.

The lyrics of the original song were penned by Prasoon Joshi. He tweeted to express his dissatisfaction over 'Masakali 2.0'.

All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman@prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 8, 2020

The Delhi-6 song, featuring Mohit Chauhan's vocals, was originally picturised on Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.

'Masakali 2.0', released via T-Series, has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi with vocals by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. The song has clocked in over 14 million views since its release on Wednesday.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 12:00:37 IST