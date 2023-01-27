The wedding bells in tinsel town don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. As we were still high on the dreamy wedding celebrations of star batter KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, we have yet another newly married couple in B-town. This after globally renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta got hitched to her long-time beau Satyadeep Misra in a secret ceremony. The fashion designer-turned-actress took the world by surprise on Friday morning after she announced her second marriage with her Masaba Masaba co-star. The newlywed, who first met on the sets of Netflix drama series, took the world by surprise after they made their big announcement through the matching posts on their official Instagram account. Needless to say, wishes have started to pour in for the couple. As their fans flooded the comments section, a wave of celebrities showered their love upon the newlyweds.

While announcing her nuptials with her “ocean of calm,” Masaba gave a glimpse of their wedding pictures. Dropping a couple of pictures on her Instagram timeline, the actress unveiled their wedding day looks, which exhibited the couple twinning in pink—no points for guessing. Sharing the pictures of her big day with the world, Masaba penned down an awe-worthy note and wrote, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great!”

Masaba and Satyadeep’s wedding finery incorporated the bride and groom twinning in pastel pink traditional fits. The first picture showed the couple standing next to each other. Masaba can be seen decked in pink and golden lehenga and pairing it with heavy pieces of jewellery. Satyadeep, on the other hand, is sporting a matching kurta and Nehru jacket. In the second picture, Masaba and Satyadeep can be seen looking into each other’s eyes, as they pose romantically for the camera.

Masaba’s mother and veteran star Neena Gupta also took to her Instagram account to drop a beautiful picture of herself with her daughter on her big day. While sharing the picture, Neena wrote in the caption. “Aaj beti ki shaadi huee dil mein ajeeb see shanti khushi abhaar aur pyaar umda hai sharing with you friends.”

Several stars took to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their big day. Vicky Kaushal commented, “Congratulations Masaba and Sattu!” and ended with a handful of hug emoticons. Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor, and Mirzapur star Rasika Dugal wrote, “Congratulations,” and ended with a couple of red heart emoticons. Vikrant Massey commented, “Congratulations Mas and Sattu!!!! Wishing you both happiness, togetherness & tons and tons of peace. Love.” Soha Ali Khan commented, “Congratulations beautiful people, wishing you all happiness in the world!!” Shibani Dandekar wrote, “oh my god! Congratulations. So much love to you both.” Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Omg!!! Congratulations to you two. This is so beautiful.”

