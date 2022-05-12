Masaba revealed how she spent dad Viv Richards birthday in Antigua in March.

Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta has shared glimpses of her father Vivian Richards' 70th birthday celebrations on Wednesday. Although the former West Indies cricketing legend turned 70 in March, Gupta dropped the visuals two months later. She also revealed how the birthday was spent in Antigua.

Sharing pictures and videos on Instagram, Gupta captioned it saying, "To celebrate dads 70th birthday in Antigua – a golf tournament for charity to raise money for healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic." In her post, she also mentioned that a golf course is where Richards is happiest after a cricket field.

The first image captures Gupta and her dad posing happily together at a golf course. They are also seen smiling from ear to ear with a picture-perfect background. The young actor is seen dressed in a white outfit while her father is wearing a pink t-shirt with blue shorts. Both can be seen standing and posing on the golf course.

The next couple of clicks and a video record a golf tournament that is underway.

Check her post here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdaQWFeumfb

The ace designer is the daughter of Viv Richards and renowned actor Neena Gupta. The couple (Neena Gupta and Richards) were in a relationship in the 80s but later parted ways. Masaba Gupta was raised by her mother in India but spent most of her time travelling and exploring with her father during her younger days.

Later, Richards got married to Miriam while the Badhaai Ho actress tied the knot with chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

Soon after her post went viral, Gupta’s close friends from the industry were quick to shower love in the comment section. Film producer Rhea Kapoor commented on her post saying ‘genes’. Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani also dropped a cricket bat emoji and wrote ‘Sir’ to the post.

While the designer’s mother Neena Gupta hit like on the click, fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented with heart emojis.