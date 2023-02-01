Celebrity fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently got hitched to her longtime boyfriend Satyadeep Misra in an intimate ceremony held in Mumbai. While the announcement took everyone by surprise, the wedding was followed by an after-party hosted by the couple for their close friends and family members. It won’t be wrong to say that Masaba’s wedding was truly a ‘family affair’ where her parents Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards came along to celebrate the big day. The designer’s stepfather Vivek Mehra was also a part of the celebrations. Pictures from the wedding and the party went viral all over the internet, leaving fans overwhelmed.

Meanwhile, days after her wedding, Masaba has now paid heartfelt tributes to some special people in her life. Beginning with her father, former cricketer Sir Vivian Richards, Masaba shared his photo on her Instagram story and wrote a special message for him. Calling him the ‘fierce father’, she wrote, “The eyes, chico. They never lie. My fierce father, a gentle giant and I’m so glad I got not just your nose but also your shoulders to take on the world just like you did and emerge a fighter.”

Dedicating the next story to her mother, actress Neena Gupta, Masaba wrote, “The sweetest thing. Thanks for raising me to be a lioness.”

Furthermore, she also expressed her affection for her stepfather and Neena Gupta’s husband Vivek Mehra. “The gentle entrepreneur in me that you see is all courtesy this man. The kind brain and the most giving heart,” she wrote. The stories disappeared after 24 hours.

It is pertinent to note that the designer chose their individual photos from her wedding to share these notes on social media.

Masaba Gupta wedding

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra got married on 27 January 2023 in a private family affair. Later, they announced the news on social media with some special pictures from the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

“Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great!”, Masaba captioned her post.

Following this, they hosted a wedding party on the same evening where many Bollywood celebs, along with Masaba’s family members, were seen marking their attendance.

For the unversed, Masaba is the daughter of actress Neena Gupta and cricketer Vivian Richards. The two were in a relationship in the 1980s during which she got pregnant with Masaba. Neena welcomed her daughter in 1988 following which she raised her as a single mother. Presently, Neena is married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra, while Richards is with Miriam.

