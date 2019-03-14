Masaba Gupta, Madhu Mantena file for divorce: We have decided to move forward separately

In August 2018, designer Masaba Gupta and her producer husband Madhu Mantena had announced that they were on a trial separation. Seven months after, the couple has filed for divorce at the Bandra Family Court, Mumbai.

"After much thought and consideration, we have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters. We have decided to move forward separately and get divorced," the couple said in a joint statement.

"We are two individuals who respect and care for each other and have made our own choices. We would appreciate if we are given our privacy in this time," they said.

In 2018, the couple had taken to social media to share a joint statement announcing their mutual separation. Masaba shared on social media, "With a lot of sadness, Madhu and I have today decided to go on a trial separation in our marriage. Both of us have taken this decision in consultation with professionals and our parents."

Masaba and Madhu Mantena got engaged in March 2015 after dating for a couple of years. They were married in November 2015, hosting a glitzy reception that was well attended by their celebrity friends.

On work front, Mantena has some mega projects lined up, including Hrithik Rosha's Super 30, Ranveer Singh's sports drama 83, and Ramayana, which touted to be India's most expensive film with a budget of over Rs 500 crore.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 15:25:58 IST