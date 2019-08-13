You are here:

Masaan producer Manish Mundra turns director; untitled film to go on floors in January 2020

FP Staff

Aug 13, 2019 11:47:45 IST

Manish Mundra, the producer behind films like Newton and Masaan, will now don the director's hat for an untitled social drama. Manish is the founder of Drishyam Films.

Check out the announcement here

The yet-untitled project will be co-directed by Supreet K Singh, and will be based on true events. The cast and crew on the film are yet to be announced.

Speaking to Bombay Times about turning a director, Mundra says, "Deep down in my heart, there was always a desire to make my own film. However, because of other engagements and priorities, I started with producing films, which I will continue to do. I believe that this is the right time to take the next step in my creative journey.”

He further shares that he has been following a woman's struggles against politicians, the police force and the judiciary. Moved by her story, Mundra intends to bring her tale on the celluloid.

The film will go on floors in January 2020, and will be extensively shot in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. While Dedh Ishqiya writer Darab Farooqui will pen the screenplay, the camera will be cranked by renowned cinematographer Avinash Arun.

(Read — From soft drinks seller to co CEO: The inspiring story of Masaan producer Manish Mundra)

Mundra has a number of critically-acclaimed movies under his belt — Waiting (2016), Umrika (2016), Dhanak (2016), Rukh (2017), and Kadvi Hawa (2017). In 2017, while Dhanak won the National Award for Best Children’s Film, Newton was selected as India’s entry into the Oscars. Kadvi Hawa received a Special Mention at the National Film Awards.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2019 11:47:45 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Dhanak , Kadvi Hawa , Manish Mundra , Masaan , Newton

