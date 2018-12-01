Mary Poppins Returns: Why Julie Andrews turned down a cameo in Emily Blunt's upcoming film

Mary Poppins Returns is being heralded as the perfect sequel to the iconic 1964 film. Many are stating that the film revisits the unadulterated optimism and charm that was brought on screen by the original. Veteran Julie Andrews, who became a household name after Mary Poppins, had reportedly denied making a cameo in the sequel, reports Variety. She had even won the Oscar for her portrayal of the flying nanny.

The actress was approached for a cameo in the sequel, confirmed director Rob Marshall, but Andrews "immediately said no." “She said, ‘This is Emily’s (Blunt) show and I want her to run with this. She should run with this. This is hers. I don’t want to be on top of that',” added Marshall.

Though the director and his team never approached Andrews with any specific role, reports state that she was scheduled to play the part of the balloon lady, depicted by another screen icon Angela Lansbury in Mary Poppins Returns.

Blunt, who plays the protagonist, seconded Marshall's statements in an interview saying Andrews was quite specific about her reasons for not appearing in the sequel. Andrews reportedly said that audiences would see Blunt playing the character of Poppins throughout the film, only to be disillusioned by Julie's presence later. This would, in essence, take away from Emily's relatibility factor, which Andrews did not want.

Mary Poppins Returns is slated to release in India on 4 January, 2019.

Updated Date: Dec 01, 2018 12:27 PM