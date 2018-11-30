1/6
Emily Blunt with John Krasinski at Disney's Mary Poppins Returns' premiere in New York
Emily Blunt with John Krasinski at Disney's Mary Poppins Returns' premiere in New York
2/6
Matt Damon with wife Luciana Barroso for the New York premiere of Mary Poppins Returns
Matt Damon with wife Luciana Barroso for the New York premiere of Mary Poppins Returns
3/6
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt and Rob Marshall pose at the New York premiere of Disney's Mary Poppins Returns
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt and Rob Marshall pose at the New York premiere of Disney's Mary...
4/6
Karen Gillian, known for Dr Who, also was present at Mary Poppins Returns' New York premiere
Karen Gillian, known for Dr Who, also was present at Mary Poppins Returns' New York premiere
5/6
Meg Donnelly attended the New York premiere of Disney's Mary Poppins Returns
Meg Donnelly attended the New York premiere of Disney's Mary Poppins Returns
6/6
Jordana Brewster was also spotted at Mary Poppins Returns' New York premiere
Jordana Brewster was also spotted at Mary Poppins Returns' New York premiere