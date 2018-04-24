You are here:

Avengers: Infinity War first reactions — Marvel film called 'epic beyond compare' with 'best ending ever'

FP Staff

Apr,24 2018 13:18:42 IST

Summer starts early this year in Hollywood with the potentially record-breaking release of Avengers: Infinity War on Friday. The red carpet premiere for the movie featuring Marvel's marquee superheroes was held on Monday for the stars, press and some extremely fortunate fans. And the first reactions — of those who shared their opinions on social media following the screening — has mostly been positive.

With many predicting Avengers: Infinity War to score the biggest opening of all time, these reviews are only likely to increase the buzz around the movie ahead of its release.

A still from Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel Studios

So, here's what they had to say.

As always, you can always depend upon Kevin Smith to give us a good dose of hyperbole.

IGN's Scott Collura called it "one big mix-tape of fun, thrills, emotion and despair."

IndieWire's Erick Kohn called it "the most expensive Hollywood movie explicitly designed to mess with its audience."

John Steven Rocha of Collider said the movie gives everyone a moment to shine before calling it the "best film the MCU has ever done!"

CNET's Mike Sorrentino referred to it as "the MCU's biggest soap opera ever," but assured fans "that's not a bad thing."

Many praised the movie's ending. SlashFilm's Peter Sciretta teased fans saying the movie won't be anything you expect.

...while some were more confused by it...

...and a few disappointed.

Directed by brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Infinity War features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.

The film is scheduled to release on 27 April.

