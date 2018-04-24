Avengers: Infinity War first reactions — Marvel film called 'epic beyond compare' with 'best ending ever'

Summer starts early this year in Hollywood with the potentially record-breaking release of Avengers: Infinity War on Friday. The red carpet premiere for the movie featuring Marvel's marquee superheroes was held on Monday for the stars, press and some extremely fortunate fans. And the first reactions — of those who shared their opinions on social media following the screening — has mostly been positive.

With many predicting Avengers: Infinity War to score the biggest opening of all time, these reviews are only likely to increase the buzz around the movie ahead of its release.

So, here's what they had to say.

As always, you can always depend upon Kevin Smith to give us a good dose of hyperbole.

I am overwhelmed. The movie is epic beyond compare. LOVED it. My legs are still shaking. It’s a gigantic @Marvel masterpiece. So much to say but I’ll stay Silent Bob til Monday so as not to slip in spoilers. Suffice to say it’s gonna be a looooong year until @Avengers 4... pic.twitter.com/aHnsgj5MK0 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 24, 2018

IGN's Scott Collura called it "one big mix-tape of fun, thrills, emotion and despair."

#InfinityWar is mostly great, somehow managing to mix all the elements of the MCU into one big mix-tape of fun, thrills, emotion... and despair. The ending is brilliant. — Scott Collura (@ScottCollura) April 24, 2018

IndieWire's Erick Kohn called it "the most expensive Hollywood movie explicitly designed to mess with its audience."

#InfinityWar may be the most expensive Hollywood movie ever designed to mess with its audience. People sure are going to sit through a lot of credits! — erickohn (@erickohn) April 24, 2018

John Steven Rocha of Collider said the movie gives everyone a moment to shine before calling it the "best film the MCU has ever done!"

My God. #AvengersInfinityWar was Incredible. Incredible. Incredible. The visuals, the story, the GUTS. The action is non stop, the movie grips you and never lets you go. EVERYONE gets a moment to shine. And that ending...My God that ending...Best film the MCU has ever done! — John Steven Rocha (@TheRochaSays) April 24, 2018

CNET's Mike Sorrentino referred to it as "the MCU's biggest soap opera ever," but assured fans "that's not a bad thing."

#AvengersInfinityWar is the MCU's biggest soap opera ever, and that's not a bad thing. Feels more like a sequel to Guardians, and you'll get to see what makes a Mad Titan tick. We will have A LOT to unpack soon. — Mike Sorrentino (@MikeJSorrentino) April 24, 2018

Holy Hell. Avengers: Infinity War is the real deal. Was left breathless sitting in the theater. Real consequences, stunning moments, awesome character interaction, and some BIG and often devastating surprises. Oh, and Thanos is terrifying and amazing. Damn. pic.twitter.com/WWhsT12GTa — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) April 24, 2018

Many praised the movie's ending. SlashFilm's Peter Sciretta teased fans saying the movie won't be anything you expect.

MVPs: Thanos!!! Thor, most of the Guardians, Peter Parker, best ending of any Marvel movie, possibly the best end credits scene of any marvel movie. Cons: Cg villains other than Thanos, teenage Groot, not enough black panther leads. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 24, 2018

Jaw on ground. You are not ready for 'Avengers: Infinity War'. All you have to know is AVOID ALL SPOILERS! Seriously. Go in knowing as little as possible. The @Russo_Brothers did the impossible. Wow. pic.twitter.com/noKZ5cQWdc — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 24, 2018

The final minutes of AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR are heartstopping. Can’t wait for the next one. Marvel wins again. #AvengersInfinityWar #Avengers #InfinityWar — Ben Barna (@sufferings) April 24, 2018

INFINITY WAR is exhausting. *Exhausting.* It all just turned into noise for me after a while. But the amazing ending almost made up for the rest of it. And Thanos is a good, sad villain. — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) April 24, 2018

...while some were more confused by it...

I’ve left every Marvel movie with a sense of where the franchise was going. The strong “Avengers: Infinity War” is the first time where I’m utterly perplexed about what’s next. There were audible gasps at the NYC screening. pic.twitter.com/xouqNzh7ps — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) April 24, 2018

...and a few disappointed.

#AvengersInfinityWar: Despite some truly thrilling moments, feels like less than the sum of its parts. A definite step down after that epic run of GotGV2 / Spidey / Thor 3 / Black Panther, but what else did I expect? — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) April 24, 2018

INFINITY WAR is exhausting. *Exhausting.* It all just turned into noise for me after a while. But the amazing ending almost made up for the rest of it. And Thanos is a good, sad villain. — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) April 24, 2018

Directed by brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Infinity War features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.

The film is scheduled to release on 27 April.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 13:18 PM