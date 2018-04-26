Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, Sudhir Mishra's Daas Dev, Meri Nimmo — Know Your Releases

Ultra-hyped Avengers: Infinity War, Sudhir Mishra's modern Devdas adaption Daas Dev and Anand L Rai-produced Meri Nimmo will release this Friday.

Avengers: Infinity War

What's it about: The official synopsis by Marvel reads, "As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment - the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain".

Who is in it: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Tom Hiddleston, Peter Dinklage, Idris Elba and Karen Gillian.

Why it may work: Well, it is the third installment in the hugely successful Avengers franchise and fans have been waiting for it for a long time. With the previous movie raking in more than a billion dollars worldwide, Avengers: Infinity War is also expected to be a huge blockbuster.

Avengers: Infinity War has been directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Daas Dev

What's it about: Daas Dev is a romantic thriller with an interesting, modern take on the classic tale of the Devdas-Paro-Chandramukhi love triangle.

Who is in it: The movie stars Rahul Bhat, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadda, Saurabh Sukhla and Vineet Kumar Singh.

Why it may work: Indian audiences have always been interested in and intrigued by different takes on the Devdas story. Daas Dev, which has a cast of critically acclaimed actors, might work based on the same formula.

Daas Dev has been directed by Sudhir Mishra.

Meri Nimmo

What's it about: Meri Nimmo is a coming-of-age story about an eight-year-old who is friends with Nimmo. After being egged on by his friend, he starts believing that he and Nimmo are in love. When Nimmo gets engaged, the eight-year-old lashes out and plans to woo Nimmo.

Who is in it: Newton actress Anjali Patil and child actor Karan Dave.

Why it may work: The movie has Anand L Rai attached as a producer and possesses a different storyline with talented actors. It is also only releasing on the streaming service Eros Now which may work in its favour, since it comes across as a niche romance.

Meri Nimmo has been directed by Rahul Shankalya.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2018 17:14 PM