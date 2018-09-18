Marvel to launch five-issue comic book series on Black Panther antagonist Killmonger

After the Shuri series, Marvel Entertainment is set to launch a mini-series which revolves around the Black Panther antagonist Killmonger, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The comic books will be a five-issue series by Bryan Edward Hill and Juan Ferreyra. Confirming the news to Vulture, Hill said that their narrative would not be a mere recapitulation of what exists in the Marvel universe.

Instead, the writers wanted to explore the reasons behind Killmonger dedicating his entire life to the cause of revenge and how his character developed. "Because with Erik, I feel like it’s really a tragedy. It’s a story of a guy who was failed a lot by Wakanda in certain ways, by the people he met outside of Wakanda, by his own conscience in other ways, and I wanted to paint a portrait of that,” added Hill.

In the Marvel cinematic universe, Killmonger makes his last appearance in 2008’s Black Panther No. 38 and was quite different to the way actor Michael B Jordan portrayed the character. However, Ferreyra’s cover for the first issue of the series draws inspiration from Jordan's version of the antagonist.

The report adds that the Killmonger series is scheduled to launch in December.

