Debuting a new look into the photon-blasting trio of The Marvels, Marvel Studios offers a glimpse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s highly anticipated upcoming film. Fans are treated with new images of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) along with returning character Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). The images also tease the mysterious returns of both the Kree and the Skrulls in the sequel to Captain Marvel.

The film which is a sequel to the 2019 hit film, Captain Marvel will revolve around how Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) aka Captain Marvel teams up with Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) from WandaVision and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) from Ms Marvel, in a bid to fight aliens to save the universe. The trailer was released on Tuesday, 11 April 2023, and was trending at the number six position on YouTube. The trailer had created quite a buzz among fans, who were eagerly waiting for the film’s sequel.

The much-anticipated trailer takes place after the storyline of Ms. Marvel, which introduces Vellani as Kamala Khan aka the young New Jersey superhero. In line with the film’s post-credit scenes that showed Kamala swapping places with Carol, the trailer picks up shortly after that.

It begins by showing how Captain Monica Rambeau while working as an astronaut for the Saber Space Station alongside Nick Fury ends up hitting a jump point in the space continuum, only to morph into Ms. Marvel. On the other hand, Carol who takes on the duties of a destabilised universe comes to the terms that she along with Kamala and Monica share a unique set of transformative powers.

Directed by Nia Dacosta, The Marvels will release on this Diwali across Indian theatres on November 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.