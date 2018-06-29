Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirms there's a Doctor Strange sequel in the offing

Los Angeles: Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed they have definitive plans to make a sequel to its 2016 superhero smash-hit film Doctor Strange.

In an interview with Cinemablend, Feige was asked about the steps its character's have taken and will take in the future Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

"Sometimes it's where do those characters pop up? (Doctor) Strange, you know, whenever we do another Strange one, which we will do, it will be a number of years from the first Strange, and yet he's a very big part of Infinity War," Feige said.

"So it is just a good problem to have when you have too many beloved characters that people want to see more of, whilst keeping to our core belief that we need to keep exploring nuance and keep doing different types of things," he added.

Citing the example of Thor: Ragnarok, Feige said though making a solo outing for a character is a lengthy process, they can still appear in other films in the shared universe.

"How many years between movies can you have? You know, Ragnarok was four years. There's four years between, right? He had an appearance in between there. So that seems to be maybe okay. Sometimes, though, you want it to be less. Sometimes, it can be more," he said.

Earlier, Benedict Cumberbatch had stated that there were no plans for a Doctor Strange sequel.

Directed by Scott Derrickson, Doctor Strange featured actor Benedict Cumberbatch essaying the eponymous superhero. The film also starred Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Mads Mikkelsen, and Tilda Swinton.

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 17:13 PM