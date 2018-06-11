Marvel Studios commemorate ten years of the MCU with new line of posters called More Than A Hero

Marvel will be releasing their 20th film next month, Peyton Reed's Ant-Man & The Wasp, and to celebrate this milestone Marvel Studios has launched a website showcasing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first decade.

The hugely popular and record-setting Marvel Cinematic Universe debuted in 2008 with Jon Favreau's Iron Man starring Robert Downey Jr. Since then, over the last 10 years, the franchise has grown at a meteoric speed changing the way studios make movies. While some argue that the impact has been positive, many say that the rise of Marvel is problematic for filmmaking.

While it is true that Marvel Studios will not be revealing anything about their Phase 4 plans, they are open to commemorating the achievements of the decade gone by. Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, said that they have planned things for the rest of the year to keep the celebratory mood going.

The commemorative website launched by Marvel Studios, MarvelStudios10.com, presents fans with the latest scoops about their favourite franchise. The company has also released celebratory character posters themed More Than A Hero. This time, however, more characters have been added to the roster, including Paul Rudd's Ant-Man and Evangeline Lily's The Wasp.

Check some of the posters out below, and head to the website for the complete catalog:

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 17:01 PM