Marvel sets up counselling centre for fans traumatised after Avengers: Infinity War at San Diego Comic-Con

For those depressed Marvel fans at the San Diego Comic-Con reeling from Thanos' snap in Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel came with help and consolation with open hands.

If Thanos' snappening that swiped half of all life in the universe out of existence, including many of our beloved Marvel characters, left one depressed, wondering what it all meant, and how bleak the future looked, Marvel was there to hold their hand.

According to a Huffington Post report, Marvel had set up a grief counselling station at the Comic-Con, along with a Hulk hug installation for those still grieving after the events of Infinity War.

So #AvengersInfinityWar has a great setup at #SDCC where they are holding #GroupHug therapy sessions w/ free donuts for people still reeling from Thanos’s snap

(Plus you get to see a deleted scene that hasn’t been released yet) pic.twitter.com/VadGR6WAVi — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) July 21, 2018

Walls were also decked out in Marvel-themed inspirational messages like 'We are Groot' and 'You’re stronger than vibranium,' the report said. Marvel was at the event to promote the upcoming home video release for Avengers: Infinity War, and also had an exclusive deleted scene from the original cut which won't be available for audiences until the Bluray release of the film comes out in August, an Uproxx report said. The grief station offered free donuts and an actual session to get out your feelings along with 'Spared by Thanos' T-shirts and bracelets, the report added.

Paul Bettany who plays Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was also present at the grief counselling session. Many took to Twitter to share their moments and Hulk's warm embrace at the Comic-Con.

.@Paul_Bettany just surprised a group of Marvel Studios fans at the Avengers: Infinity War #GroupHug pop up at #SDCC! #Vision pic.twitter.com/a7IOncacYz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 20, 2018

Sometimes, you just need a #GroupHug. Come by the Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War” #GroupHug Pop-Up by Petco Park at San Diego Comic-Con! #MarvelSDCC #SDCC pic.twitter.com/KsPFugt9mp — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 19, 2018

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 18:32 PM