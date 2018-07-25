You are here:

Marvel sets up counselling centre for fans traumatised after Avengers: Infinity War at San Diego Comic-Con

FP Staff

Jul,25 2018 18:32:28 IST

For those depressed Marvel fans at the San Diego Comic-Con reeling from Thanos' snap in Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel came with help and consolation with open hands.

If Thanos' snappening that swiped half of all life in the universe out of existence, including many of our beloved Marvel characters, left one depressed, wondering what it all meant, and how bleak the future looked, Marvel was there to hold their hand.

The grief counselling centre offered free donuts, a 'Spared by Thanos' t-shirt and a 'Hulk' hug. Twitter

According to a Huffington Post report, Marvel had set up a grief counselling station at the Comic-Con, along with a Hulk hug installation for those still grieving after the events of Infinity War.

Walls were also decked out in Marvel-themed inspirational messages like 'We are Groot' and 'You’re stronger than vibranium,' the report said. Marvel was at the event to promote the upcoming home video release for Avengers: Infinity Warand also had an exclusive deleted scene from the original cut which won't be available for audiences until the Bluray release of the film comes out in August, an Uproxx report said. The grief station offered free donuts and an actual session to get out your feelings along with 'Spared by Thanos' T-shirts and bracelets, the report added.

Paul Bettany who plays Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was also present at the grief counselling session. Many took to Twitter to share their moments and Hulk's warm embrace at the Comic-Con.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 18:32 PM

