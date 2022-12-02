After waiting for years, fans have been finally treated with the trailer of the much-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 and it already looks quite convincing. Given that it is the final installment of the three-part series with James Gunn returning as the writer and director amid his on-and-off stint with Marvel, the trailer brings our favourite band of misfits back on the screen. As expected, fans can’t keep calm. Notably, the trailer was launched at the Comic-Con Experience 2022 in São Paulo, Brazil. Further, the release date of the film was also announced. Fans are already excited about the third film, which will be hitting theatres in the US on 5 May 2023.

In the almost two-minute-long trailer, we can see Quill and the team going on one last mission to defend the universe and also protect one of their own. As the trailer hints, if not completed successfully, this mission could also be the end of the Guardians.

The trailer sees Quill struggling with the loss of Gamora and the events of the Blip. Later, the team lands on a planet where the inhabitants mistake them for villains and attack them. While there are some hilarious moments, the trailer also showcases an emotional side of Rocket who is shown meeting his love interest, Lylla the Otter.

Not to miss, Gamora was also introduced in this trailer. Though what her character will go through in the third installment is not yet revealed.

In the meantime, with all the lead characters including Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Drax, Groot, Nebula, and Mantis coming back for one last time, one of the biggest takeaways is the debut of Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) in the third film. While his introduction was already teased in the post-credits scenes of the second film, this trailer gives a proper glimpse at the character.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel)

Notably, the trailer of the final film came at a time when The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has recently debuted on Disney+ and is being loved by fans.

