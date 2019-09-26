Marvel chief Kevin Feige to develop new Star Wars movie for Disney, confirms studio's co-chairman

Marvel chief Kevin Feige will develop a Star Wars film for Disney, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is making plans for a spate of projects set in the Star Wars universe.

As per the publication, Feige had a discussion with Kennedy and studio co-chairmen Alan Horn and Alan Bergman regarding his venture into Star Wars.

Confirming the news, Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Horn tells THR, "We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones, and reaching into other parts of the company, including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox. With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together."

There are speculations that this move may be a prelude to Feige's growing contribution in Lucasfilm, while many others state that Feige has no plans of moving from Marvel or even letting go of his position. Since Disney's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is scheduled to hit theatres on 20 December, it is obvious that the studio is keeping things under wraps. The Skywalker film, initially titled Episode IX, will be a final instalment of the series which was originally started by George Lucas in 1977. Check out the film's poster

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2019 10:51:23 IST