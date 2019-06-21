Marvel already brainstorming ideas on how to bring X-Men, Fantastic Four into MCU, reveals Kevin Feige

While it originally kicked off a decade ago, the X-Men series is finally ready to say goodbye. Earlier this month, Dark Phoenix (starring Sophie Turner, of Game of Thrones fame) hit theaters worldwide, which is reportedly the final entry in the X-Men universe before Disney and Marvel push the reset button. Now that Disney finally has Fox’s entertainment assets, the X-Men can enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe any way that Marvel head Kevin Feige sees fit.

With Disney's acquisition of Fox assets for $71.3 billion, the deal brings a new pool of X-Men and Fantastic Four characters. Feige, who will be overseeing the expected relaunch of these properties, shared that the X-Men incorporation is still in nascent stages.

While talking to Fandango, Feige revealed that the X-Men series is still in its early stages of development and his plans on how he would incorporate these mutant characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe aren't fully clear. “It’s still early days, but it’s been a fun exercise, and it’s one, by the way, that we’ve been doing for years. Every development meeting starts with cool ideas and fun ideas, and our wheels are always turning in terms of what if… to use a Marvel publishing term. What if we did this? What if we did that? What if we had access to such and such characters? That’s how Spider-Man: Homecoming came together in the first place, and it’s fun to now be in this position with the Fox characters, too, because if we come up with a great “What If” we can actually do it,” he said.

Hopefully, it won't be too long before some of their ideas for the X-Men and Fantastic Four start to materialise.

Meanwhile, Feige also revealed that a new version of Avengers: Endgame will be hitting theaters featuring some additional content, likely in an attempt to push the mighty Marvel movie past Avatar as the number one grossing movie of all time.

