After impressing pan-India audiences with films like KGF and Kantara, the Kannada film industry is back with yet another stellar piece with the highly-anticipated action-thriller film, Martin. Directed by AP Arjun, the film features actor Dhruva Sarja in the lead who is back in the light for all the right reasons. The teaser of the film was recently released, and we can say it is quite impressive and will leave an impact on those action and thrill lovers. Taking to his social media account, Sarja shared Martin’s teaser with a caption that reads, “MARTIN TEASER. PLS Do WATCH, SHARE AND ENCOURAGE US. Jai Hanuman.”

The teaser, which seems to be set in the backdrop of India-Pakistan’s age-old clash opens with a background voice that speaks about a “cruel man” only to reveal it to be the main lead, Dhruva Sarja, an Indian who will go to any extent for his country. The trailer further shows the actor performing some power-packed action scenes and taking over his enemies single-handedly.

As soon as the teaser came out, fans went all crazy and took to social media to share their reactions. Some also went on to compare the film’s action sequences with that of KGF. A user wrote, “What did I just watch Mental Mass Teaser? I think after #KGF teaser this is the only teaser that came close to giving me that high”, while another user wrote, “Ohhh bhaisaab kannada industry doing some next level work on Action sequences & cinematography, top-notch.”

So far, the teaser has amassed over 16 million views on YouTube alone with over 200K likes and more than 30,000 comments.

About Martin

Made under the banner of Vasavi Enterprises, Martin is directed by AP Arjun and produced by Uday K Mehta. The film features actors Dhruva Sarja and Vaibhavi Shandilya in lead roles while many others including Nikitin Dheer, Anveshi Jain, Chikkanna, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Nawab Shah, Rohit Pathak also play prominent roles.

While the film is presently in the post-production stage, it is expected to hit theatres later this year. Martin has been shot across multiple locations in India including Hyderabad, Kashmir, and Mumbai, and thereafter will also receive a pan-India release in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi.

