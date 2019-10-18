Marriage Story trailer: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver's navigate through a heart-wrenching, inevitable divorce

The trailer of Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story takes a profound look at the gnawing, heart-wrenching pain of a divorce. The trailer, which debuted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, follows stage director Charlie (Adam Driver) and actress Nicole (Scarlett Johansson), as they try to navigate through a complex yet inevitable divorce.

(Read: Marriage Story movie review: Adam Driver, Scarlet Johansson's performances, charm make this film intensely watchable)

The clip opens with Charlie and Nicole listing the things the love about each other. Nicole says Charlie enjoys being a father, even doing things other parents would be annoyed with, like waking up in the middle of the night. Charlie admires his soon-to-be former wife "is incredibly brave," and knows when to push her husband and leave him alone.

In another instance, Nicole asks her mother (Julie Hagerty) to psychologically prepare to part ways with her best friend, who also happens to be Charlie. But the impending divorce is unable to make a dent into her mother's relationship with Charlie. She greets him enthusiastically when he enters her house, as Nicole smiles in defeat.

Eventually, though, the list ends with both of them admitting to the fact their spouse is "very competitive" — the scene then cuts to a courtroom, with Nicole and Charlie seated at two corners, patiently waiting for the judge to hear their case out. Nicole even discloses to her lawyer she did not feel alive in her marriage. "I realised I'd never really come alive for myself. I was just being his alive-ness," she says in a voiceover, as she is seen comforting a heartbroken Charlie.

Netflix had earlier rolled out two His & Her trailers, showcasing the couple's perspectives of one tale. According to the streamer, it is an “incisive and compassionate portrait of a marriage breaking up, and a family staying together."

Marriage Story also stars Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Merritt Wever, Azhy Robertson, and Wallace Shawn. It will start streaming on Netflix from 6 December.

Check out the trailer here

Sometimes the end is when the story begins. MARRIAGE STORY hits theaters 11/6 and Netflix 12/6. pic.twitter.com/6mbjALfB30 — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) October 17, 2019

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2019 15:48:55 IST