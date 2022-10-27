The 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival is set to take place from 11 to 19 November 2022. This year, the acclaimed festival will pay tribute to global Indian superstar Ranveer Singh and will honour him with the Festival’s Étoile d’or, previously received by the likes of Indian cinema icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan! Along with Ranveer, iconic Scottish actor Tilda Swinton, renowned US filmmaker James Gray and Moroccan film pioneer and director Farida Benlyazid will also receive this honour, in keeping with the festival’s tradition of celebrating cinema in all its diversity.

In the space of a decade, Ranveer Singh has had a meteoric rise to become one of the most celebrated actors in the history of Hindi films in India and a superstar whose popularity extends globally. In Morocco and in Marrakech in particular, Indian cinema has many admirers and Ranveer Singh is one of its most appreciated personalities given here is his path-breaking body of work in films like Band Baaja Baarat, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy and 83.

Also a pop culture icon, Ranveer has shaken up the codes of Indian cinema with his unparalleled communicative energy, offering a new, flamboyant model of masculinity. He is regarded as India’s best cultural ambassador to the West given his incredible global fan following.

Ranveer says, “I’m deeply humbled and thrilled to be receiving a tribute which recognises my body of work along with this very, very special honour, the Etoile d’Or! The Marrakesh International Film Festival is one of the most respected film events in the world, bringing together the best of cinema from across the world, especially Asia and Africa, which have universal appeal. As such, I’m extremely grateful for this distinctive recognition and the prestige bestowed upon me by the festival.”

He adds, “It will be exhilarating for me to be celebrated in Morocco, in the presence of lovers of world cinema and the esteemed jury members of the festival this year. I thank the Marrakech International Film Festival Foundation for honouring me with bowed head and folded hands. I have always aspired to be a significant contributor to the realm of the arts and this validation will give me immense motivation, inspiration and impetus to create more and more.”

The Indian film icon further says, “The notion that my craft has resonated in Africa is hugely gratifying! Its indicative of the fact that that my work has been able to transcend geographical and cultural borders. For a humble artiste, who wishes to bring people together through entertainment, this is greatly rewarding. I cannot wait to be in Marrakesh to soak in the love of the people and express my gratitude to them.”

Ranveer will be in Marrakesh from Nov 11-13 that will see him attend the grand inauguration and his felicitation in front of hundreds and thousands of Moroccans and world cinema lovers at the historic Jemaa el-Fna Square.

