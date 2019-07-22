Marne Bhi Do Yaaron: First glimpse of Kashmera Shah's directorial debut, starring Rishab Chauhan, revealed

Television personality Kashmera Shah is adding another feather to her cap. The actress, known for participating in Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye season 3, has now turned director for her upcoming film Marne Bhi Do Yaaron. Kashmera even stars in the film, along with her husband Krushna Abhishek, who is also producing the film. The film marks the debut of Rishab Chauhan.

The trailer of the film released at this year's Cannes film festival.

Check out the promo video of Marne Bhi Do Yaaron here.



Actress Kashmera Shah turns director... First glimpse of her new film #MarneBhiDoYaaron... Stars Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah and introducing Rishab Chauhan. pic.twitter.com/FZypXNzWI7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2019

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who works with Krushna on his chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show, congratulated Krushna on turning a producer with the film. He also shared the song 'Vo Hai Shivay' from the movie on Twitter.

Check it out here.

Congratulations to my friend @Krushna_KAS & @rishabchauhanRC and debutante director @kashmerashah on the release of their song "Vo Hai Shivay”, All The Very Best to the entire team for their film "Marne Bhi Do Yaaron” #marnebhidoyaaronthefilm #boofilmz pic.twitter.com/s4uCdlwMXH — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 22, 2019

Kashmera last appeared in the 2018 ALTBalaji web series Fourplay. The six-episode-long miniseries also featured Rajesh Khattar, Vandana Sajnani, Gaurav Chopra, Kubra Sait and Nitin Mirani.

On the other hand, Krushna has two projects lined up after Marne Bhi Do Yaaron. He will be seen in Sharma Ji Ki Lag Gayi and Time Nahi Hai. He is also a part of ALTBalaji's horror-comedy series, Booo…Sabki Phategi. The show features actors Tusshar Kapoor as Manav and Mallika Sherawat as Haseena in lead roles as they make their debut on the digital platform.

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2019 15:00:16 IST