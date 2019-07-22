You are here:

Marne Bhi Do Yaaron: First glimpse of Kashmera Shah's directorial debut, starring Rishab Chauhan, revealed

FP Staff

Jul 22, 2019 15:00:16 IST

Television personality Kashmera Shah is adding another feather to her cap. The actress, known for participating in Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye season 3, has now turned director for her upcoming film Marne Bhi Do Yaaron. Kashmera even stars in the film, along with her husband Krushna Abhishek, who is also producing the film. The film marks the debut of Rishab Chauhan.

The trailer of the film released at this year's Cannes film festival.

Check out the promo video of Marne Bhi Do Yaaron here.

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who works with Krushna on his chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show, congratulated Krushna on turning a producer with the film. He also shared the song 'Vo Hai Shivay' from the movie on Twitter.

Check it out here.

Kashmera last appeared in the 2018 ALTBalaji web series Fourplay. The six-episode-long miniseries also featured Rajesh Khattar, Vandana Sajnani, Gaurav Chopra, Kubra Sait and Nitin Mirani.

On the other hand, Krushna has two projects lined up after Marne Bhi Do Yaaron. He will be seen in Sharma Ji Ki Lag Gayi and Time Nahi Hai. He is also a part of ALTBalaji's horror-comedy series, Booo…Sabki Phategi. The show features actors Tusshar Kapoor as Manav and Mallika Sherawat as Haseena in lead roles as they make their debut on the digital platform.

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2019 15:00:16 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Krushna Abhishek , Marne Bhi Do Yaaron , Rishab Chauhan , Shareworthy , Vo Hai Shivay

also see

Pooja Batra reportedly marries Dabangg 3 actor Nawab Shah in private ceremony, shares picture on Instagram

Pooja Batra reportedly marries Dabangg 3 actor Nawab Shah in private ceremony, shares picture on Instagram

John Abraham to star in, produce upcoming action-thriller Attack in collaboration with makers of Parmanu, RAW

John Abraham to star in, produce upcoming action-thriller Attack in collaboration with makers of Parmanu, RAW

Sanjay Kapoor, brother Anil click picture with Kapil Dev during India vs New Zealand cricket world cup semi-final

Sanjay Kapoor, brother Anil click picture with Kapil Dev during India vs New Zealand cricket world cup semi-final