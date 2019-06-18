Booo Sabki Phategi trailer: Tusshar Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat make webseries debut with ALTBalaji's horror comedy

ALTBalaji dropped the trailer of its first ever horror comedy webseries on Tuesday. The show titled Booo…Sabki Phategi features actors Tusshar Kapoor as Manav and Mallika Sherawat as Haseena in lead roles as they mark their debut on the digital platform.

The plot of the webseries is set around a group of friends at an isolated resort who soon discover that each of them has a secret from their past which starts to unravel. One after the other, each member of the group dies and turns into zombies. The trailer has a blend of horror elements and comedy with multiple Bollywood movie references taken from films like Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, Rajkumar Rao’s horror comedy Stree, Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal and Vicky Kaushal’s Uri among others. While Tusshar Kapoor plays the role of an innocent guy who is suspected to have a big secret hidden in a room at the resort, Mallika Sherawat plays the role of a mysterious ghost Haseena.

The series has an ensemble of cast including the likes of veteran actor Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, comedians Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek. It is directed by Farhad Samji of the Housefull fame and will stream online from 27 June on Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 13:20:06 IST