10 years after their marriage, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan are ready to welcome their third child next year. Informing about the same, the Meta CEO on Wednesday took to social media and made the announcement with a sweet photo of the couple. Notably, Mark and Priscilla are already parents to two lovely daughters, Max and August who were born in 2015 and 2017 respectively. Meanwhile, announcing their third pregnancy, he also confirmed that they will be welcoming a baby girl and their third daughter by 2023.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mark Zuckerberg, while sharing a picture with his wife, said, “Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!” In the picture, Mark can be seen posing for a selfie with his wife as he places his hand on her baby bump, and the two smile for the picture.

Since the announcement was made, the news is all over the internet and many took the chance to congratulate the couple. While the post has received over 4 lakh likes, it also received several congratulatory messages in the comment section. Mark’s sister, Randi Zuckerberg was also among the ones to share her excitement over the news. Commenting on the post, she wrote, “Yay!!!!!! Serious girl power family! Can’t wait to meet her! Mazel Mazel!”.

Among others, while a user wrote, “Amazing news!! So excited for both of you. Congratulations!”, another said, “Awwww! Such wonderful news. Congrats!”

Mark and Priscilla celebrate 10 years of marriage

Speaking about the power couple, Mark and Priscilla after dating for almost nine years got married in 2012 in a private ceremony. Following that, they welcomed their first daughter, Maxima Chan Zuckerberg in 2015 and August Chan Zuckerberg in 2017. While Maxima is six years old now, August is five years old.

The couple in May this year also celebrated their 10th marriage anniversary.

It is pertinent to note that Mark and Priscilla also work on a joint initiative, the ‘Chan Zuckerberg Initiative’, through which they have pledged to work toward some major issues in society concerning education and health requirements.

