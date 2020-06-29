Margot Robbie to lead Disney's female-led Pirates of the Caribbean film; script will be by Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson

Robbie's last few projects include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Bombshell and Birds of Prey.

Margot Robbie is set to play the lead role in Disney’s female-led Pirates of the Caribbean movie. The film’s script will be penned by Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced all five Pirates movies — Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man's Chest, At World's End, On Stranger Tides and Dead Men Tell No Tales — is attached to produce the untitled film which is in early development at Disney.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new film won’t be a spin-off of the long-running franchise that had Johnny Depp’s pirate Jack Sparrow at its centre, but rather a completely original story with new characters under the Pirates moniker.

The project is also different from another Pirates of the Caribbean reboot that was announced last year in October with franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin developing a story.

Robbie's last few projects include Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jay Roach's Bombshell and the DC Extended Universe film Birds of Prey. She will reprise her role as Harley Quinn in James Gunn's sequel to 2016 Suicide Squad. Robbie has also been cast as the lead alongside Christian Bale in a new film from filmmaker David O Russell.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)