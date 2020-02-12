You are here:

Margot Robbie, Christian Bale cast as leads in American Hustle director David O Russell's untitled next

Hollywood star Margot Robbie will co-star Oscar winner Christian Bale in a new film from filmmaker David O Russell.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Russell has penned the script for the untitled film, which hails from New Regency, and he might direct it if things go as per the plan.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but it is said to be based on an original idea from the director. However, Collider had earlier reported that the film will follow the unlikely partnership between a doctor and a lawyer.

Matthew Budman of American Hustle fame will produce.

Bale, 46, previously collaborated with in Russell on 2010's The Fighter, which earned the actor his maiden Oscar for best supporting actor, and 2013's American Hustle.

He most recently starred in James Mangold's Ford vs Ferrari, where he portrayed professional racer Ken Miles opposite Matt Damon as Carroll Shelby.

Robbie, 29, was recently nominated at the Academy Awards for her role in Bombshell. He currently features in DC-Warner Bros' Birds of Prey movie.

Russell's last directorial effort was 2015's Joy, featuring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2020 11:35:59 IST