You are here:

Cathy Yan to helm Harley Quinn spin-off starring Margot Robbie, becomes first Asian woman to direct DC film

Los Angeles: Cathy Yan will be directing the DC spinoff movie based on the character of Harley Quinn, which was played by Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad.

Robbie, 27, will reprise the role of female villain in the new film. The character debuted in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) ensemble movie Suicide Squad alongside Jared Leto's Joker.

Following it, Robbie and director David Ayer were confirmed to be developing spin-off film, tentatively titled Gotham City Sirens with Crazy Stupid Love directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa in talks to helm the project.

Yan, a former Wall Street Journal reporter who made her directorial debut with Dead Pigs, will be the second female filmmaker to helm a DC film after Patty Jenkins. She will also be the first Asian woman to helm a movie from the DC Comics universe, reported Variety.

The screenplay has been penned by Christina Hodson, who wrote Bumblebee and was last week roped in by Warner Bros to write for the Batgirl film.

Robbie will produce the project through her LuckyChap Entertainment, along with Sue Kroll via her Kroll & Co Entertainment and Bryan Unkeless of Clubhouse Pictures.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018 11:18 AM