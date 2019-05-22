Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji interacts with Kota police and their families while shooting for cop film

After making a mark at the international box office with Hitchki, Rani Mukerji is soon returning to silver screen with the upcoming crime thriller Mardaani 2. The 41-year-old actress is currently shooting for the sequel to her 2014 hit Mardaani in Kota, Rajasthan.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 marks the directorial debut of Puthran, who had written the first instalment. For the film, Rani reprises her role of a fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Amidst her shooting schedule at the city, Rani was invited to meet the Kota police force and their families at an informal gathering. Sources reveal that she was delighted to meet the top female cop of the city, Dr Amrita Duhan, the Assistant Superintendent of Police.

"Rani spent about an hour at the gathering. She thanked the Kota police for their incredible support during the filming of Mardaani 2 and also said that the film will make each and every police officer in Rajasthan, as well as India, proud. She specially dedicated the film to all the women police officers of the country who work tirelessly and courageously to safeguard law and order. Rani was overwhelmed with the warm response of the cops and their families towards her,” a source told in.com.

Updated Date: May 22, 2019

