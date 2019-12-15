Mardaani 2 box office collection: Rani Mukerji's cop drama earns Rs 10.35 crore in two days

Rani Mukerji's cop drama Mardaani 2 has picked its pace up to draw decent box office collections. The film which opened to Rs 3.80 crore on 13 December, has earned Rs 6.55 crore on Saturday, thereby taking its total collection to Rs 10.35 crore.

According to a press release, Mardaani 2 which released in 1600 screens, witnessed a huge growth on second day as collections bettered by 72 percent over opening day earnings.

Mardaani 2 has already outstripped the opening day figures of Mukerji's earlier movies, Mardaani and Hichki. While Mardaani raked in Rs 3.46 crore, Hichki (2018) minted Rs 3.32 crore at the box office on its first day.

Mardaani 2 is competing with the Hollywood biggie Jumanji: The Next Level, and Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor's thriller, The Body.

The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, who served as a writer on the first installment, which was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. Mukerji is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film. The 'edge-of-the-seat thriller' sees Shivani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women.

In an interview to Firstpost, Mukerji said she believes that the cops she has met during the Mardaani franchise deserve the heroic treatment in her films. "I want to show them as heroes. I think of them as nothing less heroic. But you won't see a film which has me beating up goons by defying laws of gravity. It's because I've met those female officers. My portrayal stems from first-hand experiences. In fact, Mardaani is not just about the women police officers. It's a spirit that anyone, whether male or female, can live by. It refers to how my character of Shivani Shivaji Roy fights crime."

(Also read on Firstpost - Mardaani 2, a film about rape and justice, has the chance to steer national narrative, instead it chooses to sensationalise crime and punishment)

Updated Date: Dec 15, 2019 14:44:50 IST