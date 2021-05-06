Navnath Gaikwad was best known for roles in Marathi films like Fatteshikast and Farzand.

Marathi actor Navnath Gaikwad has passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He was best known for his films like Fatteshikast and Farzand. As per reports, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

The news about the actor’s demise came out after the writer-director of Fatteshikast, Digpal Lanjekar took to social media and shared the news with fans.

“Navnath Gaikwad, a very talented and hardworking artist who worked in Farzand and Fatteshikast, passed away tragically due to Corona. May his soul rest in peace..” Lanjekar’s post on Facebook reads.

Earlier in the day, popular Tamil actor and comedian Pandu, 74, also passed away due to the complications related to the deadly virus.

With a rapid rise in cases, Mumbai reported 3,879 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, along with 77 deaths. The city is currently having 51,472 active cases, while the state, on the other hand, recorded 57,640 new cases and over 900 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has informed the people that as soon as the state has adequate vaccine stocks, they will open the vaccination drive again for the citizens.

The centre has informed that India is soon to witness the third wave of COVID-19 infections.