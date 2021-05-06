Pandu, Tamil comedian credited for designing AIADMK logo, passes away due to COVID-19 aged 74 in Chennai
Pandu's wife Kumudha has also tested positive for coronavirus and is currently undergoing treatment in the same hospital.
Veteran Tamil actor and comedian Pandu passed away today (6 May) due to COVID-19 . He was 74. He contracted the virus a few days ago and was admitted to a private hospital. He is survived by his sons Pintu, Prabhu, and Panchu. His wife Kumudha has also tested positive and is undergoing treatment in the same hospital.
Remembering Pandu on social media, actress Harathi called him the “king of funny expressions". Mourning his death, she added, "U made us laugh soo much Thankyou Aathma namasthey om shanthi”.
Producer and distributor G Dhananjayan offered condolences and called Pandu “one of the finest human beings and actors”. Taking to Twitter, he wrote,” Better to switch off from all social media for some time. Very shocking to read this morning's news. #RIPPandu sir, one of the finest human beings & actors. Going to be on home quarantine for some days. Be safe at home friends. Take care. Very challenging days ahead”.
Pandu was known for his terrific comic timing and his death has left everyone in shock. F
Pandu debuted in 1970 with Maanavan in which he played the role of a student. He got recognition after Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo which released in 1981. In this film, he was seen alongside his brother.
He was loved for his comic roles in movies like Deiva Vaaku, Rajadhi Raja Raja, Kadhal Kottai, Panakkaran, Naattamai, Ullathai Allitha, Vali, Jodi, Ennavale and Citizen.
Pandu is also credited for designing the logo of the AIADMK party. He was running a company called Capital Letters which used to design name boards for the residences and offices of many celebrities in Tamil Nadu.
also read
The Six docu, exec produced by James Cameron, tells 'unknown' story of China's Titanic survivors
The Six sees lead researcher Steven Schwankert and his team pore over archives and meet descendants across continents as they try to piece together what happened to the six Chinese men who survived the Titanic.
South actor Pia Bajpiee's brother passes away hours after her social media post requesting for urgent ventilator bed in UP
Pia Bajpiee took to Twitter and posted an SOS call, writing that she urgently required a ventilator bed as her brother was "dying". She didn't specify if he had COVID-19.
Kevin Spacey sexual abuse accuser cannot proceed anonymously in court, US judge rules
The judge said the accuser's privacy interest does not outweigh the presumption of open judicial proceedings and the prejudice to Spacey’s defense that would occur if he were to proceed anonymously.