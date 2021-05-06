Pandu's wife Kumudha has also tested positive for coronavirus and is currently undergoing treatment in the same hospital.

Veteran Tamil actor and comedian Pandu passed away today (6 May) due to COVID-19 . He was 74. He contracted the virus a few days ago and was admitted to a private hospital. He is survived by his sons Pintu, Prabhu, and Panchu. His wife Kumudha has also tested positive and is undergoing treatment in the same hospital.

Remembering Pandu on social media, actress Harathi called him the “king of funny expressions". Mourning his death, she added, "U made us laugh soo much Thankyou Aathma namasthey om shanthi”.

Producer and distributor G Dhananjayan offered condolences and called Pandu “one of the finest human beings and actors”. Taking to Twitter, he wrote,” Better to switch off from all social media for some time. Very shocking to read this morning's news. #RIPPandu sir, one of the finest human beings & actors. Going to be on home quarantine for some days. Be safe at home friends. Take care. Very challenging days ahead”.

Pandu was known for his terrific comic timing and his death has left everyone in shock.

Pandu debuted in 1970 with Maanavan in which he played the role of a student. He got recognition after Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo which released in 1981. In this film, he was seen alongside his brother.

He was loved for his comic roles in movies like Deiva Vaaku, Rajadhi Raja Raja, Kadhal Kottai, Panakkaran, Naattamai, Ullathai Allitha, Vali, Jodi, Ennavale and Citizen.

Pandu is also credited for designing the logo of the AIADMK party. He was running a company called Capital Letters which used to design name boards for the residences and offices of many celebrities in Tamil Nadu.