Drishyam 2 has pumped oxygen into an ailing industry that only crippled and crippled due to multiple financial setbacks at the box-office. The film is all set to hit a century today and could be the second-highest grossing film of Ajay Devgn’s career after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Talking about the blockbuster success of the film, film exhibitor and producer Manoj Desai, who also owns Mumbai’s iconic cinemas Maratha Mandir and G7 multiplex, was elated and emotional at the same time. Speaking to Filmifever, he said, “We were in tears because Bollywood films were performing so badly. But after so many years, a film has delivered housefull shows.“ He also said how the industry can deliver bigger hits if they produce original content. “But Bollywood doesn’t want to bother. Producer will put the burden on distributors, and the distributors will put the burden on exhibitors. They will be safe, but we’ll be left to pick up the scraps. For the first time in so long, we are bathing in the waters of the river Ganga with them.”

After shattering records in its first weekend, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is maintaining a rocksteady pace on the weekdays at the box office. In 5 days flat, the thriller-drama earned Rs 86.49 crore and has surpassed the lifetime business of biggies like Vikram Vedha, Jugjugg Jeeyo and 27 others.

Apart from these films, it has also surpassed dubbed south films like Kantara, Rocketry, Ponniyin Selvan, Karthikeya 2 and others. The movie has garnered critical acclaim and excellent word of mouth. The footfalls at theatres have increased to the point that multiplex chains have added midnight shows to fulfil the demand for Drishyam 2.

