You are here:

Manto director Nandita Das to speak on gender inequality in Bollywood at Toronto International Film Festival

Indo-Asian News Service

Sep,01 2018 17:26:08 IST

Mumbai: Actress-turned-director Nandita Das has been invited to participate in a movement called 'Share her journey' by Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2018 where she will speak about gender inequality in the film industry.

Nandita Das has always made offbeat choices as an actor, and she continues to, even as a director

Nandita Das. File image

Nandita took to Twitter and wrote:

The filmmaker, who earlier attended the film's screening at the Cannes Film festival where she was seen protesting against gender gap, feels proud at getting the opportunity to speak on gender parity in films at an international platform once again.

On the same, she penned a long post on Facebook which reads: "This year was doubly rewarding when Manto began its journey with a world premiere at Cannes, and I participated in the march with a select group of 82 women protesting gender inequality in the film industry.

"Soon, I will be going to the Toronto International Film Festival for Manto's North American premiere. There, I have been invited to participate in the movement called 'Share Her Journey' to champion female storytellers and push gender parity in films."

She also mentioned that issues like sexism and sexual misconduct exist in the industry and almost every single actress has dealt with it.

"We all know that sexism, gender disparity and sexual misconduct are widespread in the film industry. Almost all of us have been privy to it and most have experienced it firsthand. In the past year, the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements have shed a much-needed spotlight on the harsh reality faced by women in the industry.

"While not enough criminal prosecutions have happened yet, it has given hope to women in the industry that silence does not have to be an option."

She is also glad that finally important festivals are beginning to address this "inexcusable, longstanding wrong".

"The fact that these movements have garnered such attention and support is a clear indication that we cannot and will not accept this culture of inequality and abuse. I look forward to standing, side-by-side, and sharing stories with my fellow speakers and audiences," she said.

Starring actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, Manto is slated to release on 21 September.

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2018 17:27 PM

tags: ##TimesUp movement #gender disparity #Manto #Manto director #MeToo #Nandita Das #Nawazuddin Siddiqui #sexism #sexual misconduct #Toronto International Film Festival

also see

Manto: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's narrative on Urdu poet to open 2nd Singapore South Asian Film Festival

Manto: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's narrative on Urdu poet to open 2nd Singapore South Asian Film Festival

Manto: Nandita Das' directorial, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, to be screened at BFI London Film Festival

Manto: Nandita Das' directorial, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, to be screened at BFI London Film Festival

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rishi Kapoor, Javed Akhtar did not charge fee for Manto, reveals director Nandita Das

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rishi Kapoor, Javed Akhtar did not charge fee for Manto, reveals director Nandita Das