Actor Manoj Pahwa says that while he was shooting for Home Shanti, he was in the process of building his own home as well.

We're all aware that actors are always on set for various projects, leaving them with little time for themselves. Actors, every now and then, have a happy moment that aligns with their on-screen and real-life lives! Manoj Pahwa, who plays in Disney+ Hotstar's new series Home Shanti, had a similar occurrence. The change of events pleasantly surprised the experienced actor.

Manoj Pahwa shared, “When we were shooting for Home Shanti, I was in the process of building my own home as well. There was a sequence wherein we talked about getting the plot cleared to start work, and on the other hand, I had also purchased a small plot in Badlapur and the same work was ongoing. I was thinking that the same thing is happening to me, I have to visit the plot and get the Bhoomi Pujan done and all. So in a way, the same thing is happening with me for what we were shooting for Home Shanti. It was truly a happy moment.”

Hotstar Specials is proud to present With its storyline featuring the lovably chaotic lives of Umesh Joshi, a comedic Hindi newspaper columnist, his stoic retired government school vice-principal wife, Sarla Joshi, and their 22 and 16-year-old daughters, Jigyasa Joshi and Naman Joshi, Home Shanti offers viewers a warm hug. It follows the journey of a middle-class Dehradun family, telling a moving story that is universal yet personal to everyone who strives to create their own houses.

Home Shanti is a lighthearted film that examines the bond between parents and children and how it grows stronger in the midst of adversity. Penned by writers Akshay Asthana, Aakanksha Dua, Nidhi Bisht, Mayank Pandey, Nikhil Sachan and Saurabh Khanna. Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on 6th May.

Hotstar Specials presents Home Shanti offers viewers a warm hug with its storyline surrounding the lovably chaotic lives of a comic Hindi newspaper columnist, Umesh Joshi, his stoic retired government school vice-principal wife, Sarla Joshi, and their 22 and 16-year-old children, Jigyasa Joshi and Naman Joshi. It traces the journey of this non-descript middle-class family of Dehradun, offering a heartfelt story that is generic, yet specific to all who one day aspire to build their own homes. Home Shanti is a joyful watch that explores the relationship between parents and siblings and how they strengthen the face of adversaries.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the Joshi family build their dream home in Hotstar Specials presents Home Shanti on 6th May

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.