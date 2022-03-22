'Joram' reunites Manoj Bajpayee and Devashish Makhija after their short 'Tandav' and the acclaimed 2020 feature 'Bhonsle', for which 'The Family Man' star bagged the best actor National Award.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to star in filmmaker Devashish Makhija's thriller drama ‘Joram’. 'Joram' reunites Manoj Bajpayee and Devashish Makhija after their short "Tandav" and the acclaimed 2020 feature "Bhonsle", for which "The Family Man" star bagged the best actor National Award.

The new film, set in Jharkhand and Mumbai, is produced by Zee Studios and Makhijafilm, run by Anupama Bose and the director. As per the official logline, the film narrates the story of a bereaved father who must be on the run with his little baby girl across half the country to escape the ghosts of his past and the forces that want him dead at any cost.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios said he is confident that the film will be received well as it is backed by a strong subject and the powerful pairing of Bajpayee and Makhija. Bajpayee described the film as a "wonderful challenge" which will give him the opportunity to "push the envelope further". Devashish and my collaborations on two occasions have done magic and I hope our joint endeavour 'Joram' will go very far from where we left," the 52-year-old actor said.

Makhija said "Joram" is a rare attempt to speak about something important that affects the world at large "through a thrilling, dramatic action movie". The film is set to go on floors by the end of April. (PTI)

