There is no denying the fact that Manoj Bajpayee is considered one of the finest actors in the film industry. And it won’t be wrong to say that every time the actor came on-screen, he either surprised the audience or left the cinephile stunned with his prowess. The actor, who is jam-packed with a series of captivating projects, wowed the critics with his psychological drama Gali Guleiyan aka In The Shadow. For those who don’t know, Dipesh Jain’s directorial was released in 2018 and has already premiered at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival, including several prestigious international festivals. The makers and Manoj aimed at making the ‘masterpiece’ reach the audience and the movie started streaming on an OTT platform.

To mark the special occasion and while announcing the same, Manoj took to his Instagram account and penned an emotional long note, wherein he revealed that while preparing for his role, he “was on the verge of losing mental stability.”

While sharing the poster of his critically acclaimed film, Manoj claimed his role in Gali Guleiyan to be one of his “most challenging and rewarding roles”. Penning down the lengthy note, The Family Man star wrote, “Out Now. I was on the verge of losing my mental stability while preparing for this role, so much so that I had to stop shooting. “Gali Guleiyan”, one of the most challenging and rewarding roles I have ever played, is finally here! Out on Amazon Prime. The film has travelled the world through national and international film festivals and won many accolades. However, I wanted the film made available to the audience of my country, but getting this done has been a fight, and it has finally come to fruition. I can’t tell you how thrilled and excited I am to share this with all of you, and I hope you will also love this film.”

Manoj added, “Dipesh Jain, writer, director & producer of the film, has been outstanding in leading this project. Congratulations to the cast and crew of the film; they have been exceptional in delivering this masterpiece.” Earlier, Manoj shared a couple of pictures from behind the scenes of Gali Guleiyan and while talking about his ‘Everest like role’, the actor teased his fans and followers about a “surprise”. The caption of the pictures read, “On set pictures taken by the team during the shoot of Gali Guleiyan. Looking back at these pictures sends shivers down my spine. The role was my Everest as an actor. I will soon share more about what transpired on sets and I may have a surprise for you tomorrow.”

Backed by Deepesh, Shuchi Jain, and Lena Verma, Gali Guleiyan also features Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, and Ashwath Bhatt among others.

