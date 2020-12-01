Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, Sakshi Tanwar begin filming director Rensil D'Silva's thriller Dial 100

Director Rensil D'Silva has written Dial 100 along with Niranjan Iyengar.

Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, Sakshi Tanwar have begun shooting for a suspense thriller, Dial 100, in Mumbai with director Rensil D'Silva.

D'Silva and Niranjan Iyengar have co-written the the script. Dial 100 is produced by Sony Pictures Films India along with Siddharth Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra of Alchemy Films. Mukesh Chhabra, is the casting director, while Academy Award winner Resul Pokutty is tasked with the sound design.

It’s a big day for us as we @AlchemyFilms along with Sony Pictures announce our next feature #Dial100, a gripping thriller, directed by the multi-faceted - my friend and brother @RensilDSilva featuring the inimitable cast @BajpayeeManoj@Neenagupta001#SakshiTanwarpic.twitter.com/PBKSlarvBm — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) December 1, 2020

In an Instagram post, producer Siddharth wrote that "the emotions attached" in the telling of the story "are of friendship, trust and togetherness."

"Dial 100 is a thriller that gets you interested in the plot and makes you question everything. It is a film you would watch again and again just to find a loophole in the mystery," D'Silva said in a statement, according to Cinema Express.

Bajpayee was recently seen in the romantic comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari with Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Gupta's last outing was the Netflix show Masaba Masaba. Her film The Last Color, directed by chef Vikas Khanna is slated to release in cinemas on 11 December. Tanwar, on the other hand, will also be seen in the Yash Raj Films historical drama Prithviraj.