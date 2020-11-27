Chef Vikas Khanna's debut directorial The Last Color, starring Neena Gupta, to release in theatres on 11 December

The Last Color, about an unlikely friendship between a nine-year-old girl and a septuagenarian widow, will be screened exclusively in PVR Cinemas.

Michelin star Indian chef Vikas Khanna's directorial debut The Last Color, starring Neena Gupta, is all set to release on 11 December. The film will be screened exclusively at PVR Cinemas.

The announcement was made via a newly-launched motion poster. With the message of hope being a core element of the film, the motion poster communicates the same as one sees a blurred black and white picture of Neena Gupta turn into a clear and coloured picture as a splash of pink is smeared on it.

Speaking about the film, Khanna says in a statement, “The journey of The Last Color has indeed been a long and eventful one. The love and appreciation and acclaim showered onto us over the past one year is extremely humbling. Having travelled the whole world and taken the film onto the global stage, it indeed feels overwhelming to bring the film to its roots, India, and have a theatrical release for audiences back home. This cinematic narrative is very close to my heart and after years of passionate effort and perseverance, I am humbled to share it with you.”

Gupta shares, “The Last Color has a silver lining of light and hope. It’s been an incredible journey right from the very beginning. The film has truly left an indelible mark on me and it feels wonderful to have the film finally releasing in India. While it has been humbling to witness the love and appreciation from our international audience, we hope to receive the same appreciation from our Indian viewers too.”

The first look of the film was unveiled at Cannes International Film Festival while the world premiere took place at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The film has been screened at various film festivals, from New York India International to the 21st MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival in October last year.

Also starring Aqsa Siddique, Rajeswar Khanna and Aslam Sheikh, the film, based in Benaras, traces the story of a nine-year-old flower seller and tightrope walker Chhoti who befriends Noor, a 70-year-old widow living a colourless life of abstinence. As Chhoti promises hope to Noor in this story of friendship, commitment and victory of the human spirit, Noor encourages the brave little girl to face life by "flying high" with courage, education, and dignity. Twenty-four years later, Chhoti becomes an advocate and fights for the societal reforms that will bring about the rehabilitation of both street children and widows.

The film is produced by House of Omkar, Jitendra Mishra, Poonam Kaul and Bindu Khanna.