Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina join Jacqueline Fernandez in Netflix mystery thriller Mrs. Serial Killer

Netflix has roped in actors Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina to join the cast of its upcoming thriller film titled Mrs. Serial Killer. Directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan,the feature film will star actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the titular role.

Having starred in versatile roles throughout his career, Manoj Bajpayee is looking forward to his role in the upcoming project. Talking about the film he said,“It has been a couple of years since our short film, KRITI, which created quite a massive buzz in the digital world. Loved every moment on the set with Shirish Kunder as a director. When Shirish reached out to me with this role in Mrs. Serial Killer, I couldn’t delay in saying yes to it as I found the script quite engaging. This is my first film with Netflix and it has been a memorable journey with them. And about the film, as Shirish says, 'What you see is not necessarily what you get.”

Mohit Raina who was last seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Uri also opened up about his role and said, “I have had a fantastic experience bringing a conflicted character to life in Mrs. Serial Killer, and his dynamic with the other characters in the film only adds to the mystery surrounding him. This is my first film with Netflix and the idea of reaching over 149 million people across the world at one go is truly overwhelming. I have had a blessed year and want to present the best yet with this film.”

Jacqueline who is all set to make foray into the digital entertainment space with the Netflix thriller had shared the news of collaboration with the streaming giant in April.

The one-line synopsis of the film reads, “When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent.” This will be one of the 10 new Netflix Indian original films announced by the streaming giant previously.

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 14:23:01 IST