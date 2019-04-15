Netflix to develop 10 new films in collaboration with Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee

Netflix continued its investment in Indian content with its announcement of 10 new original films, further paving the way to become a home for the finest Indian films.

Through this growing slate of films, Indian storytellers and talent will bring to life authentic stories, across a range of subjects and genres including drama, sci-fi, thriller, horror, comedy and romance. By the end of 2020, a total of 15 new original Indian films (including previously announced titles Music Teacher, Cobalt Blue, Chopsticks, Upstarts and Bulbul) will be available to Netflix members around the world.

“When Netflix launched in India, we changed the way Indian audiences enjoy their films,” Srishti Behl Arya, Director - International Original Film, India, Netflix said in a statement. “Given our diversity, history and culture, India is home to powerful stories waiting to be told to audiences around the world. The depth of talent and vision of our creators is enabling us to create films our members will love. We want to be a home for India’s finest filmmakers where their stories travel to more people than ever before.”

The 10 new Netflix Indian original films include:

Ghost Stories: Directors Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap reunite (after Lust Stories) to tell spine-chilling tales. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Ashi Dua.

Class of ‘83: Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Atul Sabharwal, it explores the story of an upright policeman-turned-trainer whose students grapple with the complexities of honour, morals and devotion to the nation.

Mrs. Serial Killer: When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent. The thriller is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan.

Guilty: Produced by Dharmatic and directed by Ruchi Narain, Guilty explores the versions of truth that emerge when a small town girl accuses the college heart throb of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story makes us question who is really accused in a circumstance like this.

Yeh Ballet: Directed by Sooni Taraporevala and produced by Roy Kapur Films, this is a story about two boys from very low income families who discover ballet and through it a way to escape their challenging circumstances. Over the course of the film, the unlikely ballerinos find that escape is not as easy as they thought.

House Arrest: Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by India Stories, this film is the story of a man - trapped in his own fears - who locks himself at home, only to find that while he can restrict his interaction with the world, he can’t keep the world from entering his domain.

Kaali Khuhi: With a history of female infanticide and mysterious deaths of its residents, this Punjab village must be saved, and it is up to 10-year-old Shivangi to be its saviour. The film is directed by Terrie Samundra and produced by Manomay Motion Pictures.

Maska: The film is about a confused millennial who sets out to fulfil his fantasy of becoming a movie star, until a summer romance with a clear-headed girl helps him discover the fine line between dreams and delusions. The film is directed by Neeraj Udhwani and produced by Seher Aly Latif and Shivani Saran’s Mutant Films.

Freedom: Directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee, it is the story of an Indian family interwoven with the personal, ideological and sexual history of India and how desire plays a common role in each.

Serious Men: Produced by Bombay Fables and Cineraas Entertainment, the film is about a wily slum dweller, who cons the country into believing his dim-witted 10-year-old son is a genius, to realise that the only victim of his dangerous game is his son. Based on Manu Joseph’s book, the film will be adapted and directed for the screen by Sudhir Mishra.

Karan Johar, the producer for Guilty said in a statement, “Today a filmmaker with an interesting idea has so many avenues to connect with the audience, and Netflix is definitely one of the most exciting among them. As a content creator, there has never been a better time to tell stories! Guilty, is a film that explores a personal, powerful subject where a small-town girl takes on the structures that protect perpetrators of rape. Ruchi Narain is helming the film as a Director, and we at Dharmatic, could not be more excited than to see her vision come alive across 190 countries on Netflix.”

The first few steps in the Netflix film journey in India included the hugely popular Lust Stories, an Indian anthology film; Soni — a tale of two Indian police officers which was reviewed by some as the best movie of the year, new-age romances like Love Per Square Foot and a humorous family drama set in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, Rajma Chawal.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 10:45:32 IST

