Manoj Bajpayee, Arjun Mathur face off in upcoming whodunit Silence Can You Hear It; watch trailer
Silence Can You Hear It, also starring Prachi Desai, and Sahil Vaid, will release on Zee5 on 26 March
The trailer of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Silence...Can You Hear It? was released on Tuesday, 16 March.
Also starring Prachi Desai, and Sahil Vaid as cops, the project is a murder mystery helmed by Aban Bharucha Deohans.
In the trailer, Manoj is introduced as an impatient police officer, assigned to solve the murder case of retired Justice Chaudhary's daughter Pooja Chaudhary who is found dead under mysterious circumstances. Prachi and Sahil are seen accompanying him on the case. It also stars Made In Heaven fame Arjun Mathur as the antagonist.
Check out the trailer here
Can the highly deducive ACP Verma & his team, crack this high-profile murder? #SilenceCanYouHearIt Premieres 26th March on @ZEE5Premium@mathurarjun @ItsPrachiDesai @ADeohans @kirandeohans1 @BarkhaSingh0308 @Sahilwalavaid @Vaquar_Shaikh @KapurSohaila pic.twitter.com/A4RvRW9MdX
— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 16, 2021
Produced by ZEE Studios, the film also features Barkha Singh, Sohaila Kapoor, Shirish Sharma, Garima Yagnaik, and Amit Thakkar.
Bajpayee said he has never been a part of a whodunnit project, and therefore he was instantly drawn to the world which Deohans has created. "It was my wish to see her as a director starting with this film. I gave her the dates as soon as I saw a 30 days window. She has been so thorough and so well prepared throughout the shoot that it’s been a joyful experience working under her," the actor said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the actor will also be seen in Kanu Behl's Dispatch.
Desai, best known for films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and Rock On!!, is making her digital debut with Silence. She was last seen in the short-film Carbon(2017) alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Jackky Bhagnani.
Silence… Can You Hear It? will stream from 26 March on Zee5.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Child rights body NCPCR directs Netflix India to remove 'objectionable' scenes involving children in Bombay Begums
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also written to the Mumbai police commissioner to probe a scene in which a minor is seen smoking a cigarette.
Moxie movie review: Amy Poehler's cutesy high school comedy is a clarion call to smash patriarchy
Although light and palatable, Moxie isn't shallow. It's a primer on feminist activism for teenagers just about starting to make sense of the glaring gender inequality at home and beyond.
Netflix gets notice to stop streaming Bombay Begums from NCPCR over alleged inappropriate portrayal of children
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked Netflix to furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which it said it will be constrained to initiate appropriate legal action.