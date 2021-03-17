Manoj Bajpayee, Arjun Mathur face off in upcoming whodunit Silence Can You Hear It; watch trailer

Silence Can You Hear It, also starring Prachi Desai, and Sahil Vaid, will release on Zee5 on 26 March

The trailer of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Silence...Can You Hear It? was released on Tuesday, 16 March.

Also starring Prachi Desai, and Sahil Vaid as cops, the project is a murder mystery helmed by Aban Bharucha Deohans.

In the trailer, Manoj is introduced as an impatient police officer, assigned to solve the murder case of retired Justice Chaudhary's daughter Pooja Chaudhary who is found dead under mysterious circumstances. Prachi and Sahil are seen accompanying him on the case. It also stars Made In Heaven fame Arjun Mathur as the antagonist.

Check out the trailer here

Produced by ZEE Studios, the film also features Barkha Singh, Sohaila Kapoor, Shirish Sharma, Garima Yagnaik, and Amit Thakkar.

Bajpayee said he has never been a part of a whodunnit project, and therefore he was instantly drawn to the world which Deohans has created. "It was my wish to see her as a director starting with this film. I gave her the dates as soon as I saw a 30 days window. She has been so thorough and so well prepared throughout the shoot that it’s been a joyful experience working under her," the actor said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the actor will also be seen in Kanu Behl's Dispatch.

Desai, best known for films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and Rock On!!, is making her digital debut with Silence. She was last seen in the short-film Carbon(2017) alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Jackky Bhagnani.

Silence… Can You Hear It? will stream from 26 March on Zee5.