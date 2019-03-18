Manohar Parrikar passes away: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher condole former Goa CM's death

Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Akshay Kumar were among the many who paid their final respect to late Manohar Parrikar, former chief minister of Goa. The 63-year-old former defence minister had been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer last year and was undergoing treatment for it in India and the US. He died on Sunday at his residence.

Amitabh wrote that Parrikar was soft-spoken and gentle and had fought his ailment with dignity.

Randeep Hooda expressed grief over the politician's demise, adding that he had had the good fortune of meeting the former Indian defence minister at a launch of a film based on the Indian Army.

T 3122 - मनुष्य और जीवन की विडम्बना ! एक तरफ़ , मृत्यु की घोषणा , एक तरफ़ जयंती की । Manohar Parrikar .. Shashi Kapoor !🙏🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fPj7DbrtB6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2019

T 3122 - Manohar Parrikar CM of Goa, passes away .. a gentle , soft spoken simple minded person .. respected .. fought his illness with dignity and great spirit .. had on a few occasions spent some time with him .. a soft smile always adorned his face .. sad with the news .. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/vFTCeMMDxf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2019

Man of few words,simple,epitome of integrity&efficiency,a straight shooter,defence minister,3 time chief minister of Goa,away from the trappings of a person in power,IITian,well mannered,a true servant of the nation, an example to follow for one and all.. Salute #ManoharParrikar pic.twitter.com/geIG1dA0vz — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 17, 2019

Had the honour of meeting him when he was the #defenceminister of #india..at the launch of a movie about the #indianarmy under the #BritishRaj he leaned over & said “uniforms too nice for #indian soldiers at the time”he said.”we will age it suitably sir” I said. He nodded “good” — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 17, 2019

Deeply deeply saddened to know about the untimely demise of Shri #ManoharParrikar ji. He was one of the most real, dignified, intelligent, warm, down-to-earth & honest person I had met. He had a great quality of inspiring people so effortlessly. Will miss him. Om Shanti.🙏 pic.twitter.com/4i4noSWSDZ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 17, 2019

Extremely sad at hearing about the demise of Sh. Manohar Parrikar Ji. I feel blessed to have had the fortune of meeting and knowing a sincere and good soul as he was. Heartfelt condolences to his family🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 17, 2019

Condolences and strength to the family of Manohar Parrikar ji ! Deeply saddened to hear about his demise ! May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) March 17, 2019

So very Saddened to hear about the sudden demise if Shri. MANOHAR Parrikar Ji. A dynamic and Honorable Soul.. Rest now in peace in Heaven sir .🙏🙏🙏@manoharparrikar — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 17, 2019

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ManoharParrikar ji ... one of the tallest leaders of India. Condolences to the family & loved ones. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 17, 2019

Saddened by the news of Manohar Parrikar ji’s demise. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) March 18, 2019

Sad to hear about the loss of one of our finest leaders, #ManoharParrikar ji. May he rest in peace. My prayers are with the grieving family & friends. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 17, 2019

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2019 14:32:46 IST