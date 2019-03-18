You are here:

Manohar Parrikar passes away: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher condole former Goa CM's death

FP Staff

Mar 18, 2019 14:32:46 IST

Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Akshay Kumar were among the many who paid their final respect to late Manohar Parrikar, former chief minister of Goa. The 63-year-old former defence minister had been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer last year and was undergoing treatment for it in India and the US. He died on Sunday at his residence.

Amitabh wrote that Parrikar was soft-spoken and gentle and had fought his ailment with dignity.

Randeep Hooda expressed grief over the politician's demise, adding that he had had the good fortune of meeting the former Indian defence minister at a launch of a film based on the Indian Army.

 

 

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2019 14:32:46 IST

