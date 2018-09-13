Manmarziyaan song 'Grey Walaa Shade' is a sweet journey towards decoding young, contemporary love

Manmarziyaan's new song 'Grey Walaa Shade' is a melody created with a mix of desi rhythms and bold, western concepts. Composer Amit Trivedi hits the right notes with this new track once again. Singers Harshdeep Kaur and Jazim Sharma create an atmosphere of sweet romance that is explored through a contemporary lens.

'Grey Walaa Shade' essentially deals with the concept of love and the new 'updated' version of it (sans the schmaltz) which comes with what is called 'mutual favour'. This new outlook towards love is what transforms the concept of romance between the characters played by Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Shellee's lyrics ring true, especially for a millennial generation that struggles to voice emotional insecurities. Hence, modern romance comes with its own share of complexities. The 'ishq' in contemporary times is interspersed with generous doses of logic. Friendly spats start transforming into sweet squabbles, enhancing the flavour of love.

'Grey Walaa Shade' is almost akin to a guide for young couples falling in love as it sweetly charts the journey of friendship to love.

Manmarziyaan, directed by Anurag Kashyap, is scheduled to hit theatres on 14 September, 2018. 'Grey Walaa Shade' can be heard here.

