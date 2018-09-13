You are here:

Manmarziyaan song 'Grey Walaa Shade' is a sweet journey towards decoding young, contemporary love

FP Staff

Sep,13 2018 15:54:15 IST

Manmarziyaan's new song 'Grey Walaa Shade' is a melody created with a mix of desi rhythms and bold, western concepts. Composer Amit Trivedi hits the right notes with this new track once again. Singers Harshdeep Kaur and Jazim Sharma create an atmosphere of sweet romance that is explored through a contemporary lens.

Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

'Grey Walaa Shade' essentially deals with the concept of love and the new 'updated' version of it (sans the schmaltz) which comes with what is called 'mutual favour'. This new outlook towards love is what transforms the concept of romance between the characters played by Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Shellee's lyrics ring true, especially for a millennial generation that struggles to voice emotional insecurities. Hence, modern romance comes with its own share of complexities. The 'ishq' in contemporary times is interspersed with generous doses of logic. Friendly spats start transforming into sweet squabbles, enhancing the flavour of love.

'Grey Walaa Shade' is almost akin to a guide for young couples falling in love as it sweetly charts the journey of friendship to love.

Manmarziyaan, directed by Anurag Kashyap, is scheduled to hit theatres on 14 September, 2018. 'Grey Walaa Shade' can be heard here.

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2018 15:54 PM

tags: Abhishek Bachchan , Anurag Kashyap , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Manmarziyaan , Taapsee Pannu , Vicky Kaushal

also see

Manmarziyaan's new song, Chonch Ladhiyaan, charts a narrative of love, heartbreak and longing

Manmarziyaan's new song, Chonch Ladhiyaan, charts a narrative of love, heartbreak and longing

Manmarziyaan first reactions: Bollywood celebs praise Anurag Kashyap's romantic drama

Manmarziyaan first reactions: Bollywood celebs praise Anurag Kashyap's romantic drama

Abhishek Bachchan on Manmarziyaan: Done being comfortable, want to do films that scare me

Abhishek Bachchan on Manmarziyaan: Done being comfortable, want to do films that scare me