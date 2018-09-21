You are here:

Manmarziyaan: Rajasthan minority commission issues notices to CBFC, makers for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

FP Staff

Sep,21 2018 13:42:40 IST

Manmarziyaan has again landed in a controversy as Rajasthan State Minority commission issued notices to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the films' producers, distributor and director regarding scenes which have allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community.

Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal in a still from Manmarziyaan. Image via Twitter

On Wednesday, it was reported that the Sikh community objected to a few scenes in the Anurag Kashyap directorial, where some of the cast were seen smoking.

Jasbir Singh, chairman of the commission, in a statement to The Indian Express told that while he had not seen the film, he came to know that in one of the scenes, Abhishek Bachchan was seen smoking, wearing a turban. Adding that smoking is disallowed as per the Sikh tradition, he said that he had written to the CBFC, requesting the board to monitor films before certification.

“We have written to the chairperson of the Censor Board, the producer and director of the film along with its distributor in Rajasthan that as per the newspaper reports, the sentiments of the Sikh community has been offended and their feelings have been hurt. We have asked them to remove the objectionable shots and tell us by October 1 about the action taken by them,” Singh was quoted as saying to the publication.

